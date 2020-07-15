CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis, is underscoring the importance of foreign direct investment to the development of the islands’ economy and the positive impact it has on the lives of every citizen.

In a recent interview with Yuri Bender, Editor-in-Chief of the Professional Wealth Management Pan-European and Asian Magazine, Hon. Brantley noted that foreign direct investment from the CBI Programme benefits citizens on a national and personal level and can be seen across every facet of the economy.

“We have the Hurricane Relief Fund now called the Sustainable Growth Fund, which provides direct income to the government through the Citizens by Investment (CBI) Programme,” said Hon. Brantley. “When that happens, the government has resources to do a host of social, infrastructural and development projects for the country.We look around St. Kitts and Nevis and you see the DNA of that all over.

“We’ve just launched for example, a Poverty Alleviation Programme, in which poor households are given a supplemental cheque. It really has real, legitimate impact on the ordinary lives of our citizens and that’s what makes it so important to us,” said Hon. Brantley.

St. Kitts and Nevis is one of five Eastern Caribbean territories which offers CBI programmes, where foreign nationals can invest substantial amounts of money in order to become economic citizens.

However, Hon. Brantley, who is also the Premier and Minister of Foreign Investments in the Nevis Island Administration, said St. Kitts and Nevis is not relying solely on CBI money to keep the economy turning. He said the government continues to look to diversification of various sectors of the economy to ensure the Federation’s economic survival.

“We have tried to diversify in different ways through our Citizenship By Investment programme, through Financial Services offerings on both islands,” explained Hon. Brantley. “Predominantly on Nevis, this occurs in light manufacturing, agriculture and other areas we are trying to get into, such as renewable energy. I think that all of these are very important to us and our future.”