Former Carnival Queen Nekirah Nicholls to Represent SKN Youth at UN

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Former St. Kitts- Nevis National Carnival Queen (2021-2022) Miss Nekirah Nicholls will be the voice of the Federation’s Youth at the United Nations.

Mr. Cosbert Woods, United Nations Country Officer for St. Kitts and Nevis, encouraged individuals to share with Nicholls all concerns and issues affecting youth in the Federation, so she can address those matters on global platforms.

“I would like to take the opportunity to advise that Miss Nekirah Nicholls, I think no stranger to all, has been selected as St. Kitts and Nevis’ representative on the (United Nations) UN Youth Advisory Group for 2023. I encourage the Ministry and the wider public to actively engage her and utilize her to assist with the coordination with youth forums, other activities in the Federation, so that the concerns, the views and recommendations of young Kittitians and Nevisians can be taken on board in global discussion on matters pertaining to peace and security, human rights and sustainable development.”

Meanwhile, Woods affirmed the United Nations’ commitment to support the goals and activities of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment et al in achieving its goals.

“Going forward, the UN will continue to provide technical support for activities such as the development of a “Youth Engagement Strategy and Action Plan on Climate Change” which will also feed into the new Youth Policy as well as the Disaster Risk Management Work Programme.”

The United Nations Advisory Group consists of global youth leaders from different regions who share ideas or provide perspectives on priority topics that are passionate to youth around the world.