BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 3, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Six of the seven games on Tuesday evening November 2 in the eleventh segment of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, played at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre, saw winning teams humble and muzzle their opponents to earn maximum point.

This was however not the case as it related to the seventh game, as it went down to the wire with Phillips Domino Club winning by the skin of their teeth over Small Corner Bar Domino Club whom they edged out 13-12 to share the spoils, as the losing team collected one point.

First results of the evening were posted by Captain of the defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club, Lionel Nisbett, after his team that was leading 12-5 crushed Ottley’s Domino Club with a splendid final game by Kerone Roache and Ryan St. Marie who handed their opponents a 100-0 whitewash that earned them a bonus game for the overall 14-5 win.

Moschina Cramer-Carlisle of Molineux Domino Club makes a move as her team outclassed Christ Church Domino Club 13-9.

The team from Hidden Alley in Lodge Village, and the only one in the fourteen-team tournament captained by a female, Sylvers Domino Club, sent shock waves around the ultra-modern community centre, by handing former champion team Parsons Domino Club a 13-5 beating.

Current points standing table leader and former champion team, Unity Domino Club, handed Saddlers Domino Club a similar beating – 13-5, while the other former champion team Lodge Domino Club beat Mansion Domino Club 13-6; Unstoppable Domino Club beat Guinness Domino Club 13-7; and Molineux Domino Club beat Christ Church Domino Club 13-9.

In a rescheduled game that was played on Sunday October 31, at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre, Mansion Domino Club edged out Molineux Domino Club 13-12.

Meanwhile, at an arbitration meeting held on Sunday October 31, it was decided that the disputed game between defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club and Saddlers Domino Club will continue on Sunday November 7. The game will resume at 4-2 in favour of the defending champion team.

At the end of the eleventh segment of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, former champion team Unity is still firmly at the top on the points standing table with 54 points. It is followed by Lodge who have 44 points, Phillips 41 points, and Molineux 38 points.

Others, in order, are Parsons 37 points, Sylvers 36 points, Mansion 36 points, Christ Church 33 points, defending champion team Tabernacle 31 points, Saddlers 30 points, Unstoppable 22 points, Guinness 21 points, Small Corner Bar 20 points, and bringing up the rear is Ottley’s with 12 points.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which is the longest running such league in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s), Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Twelfth segment of play in this single round of play in the 26th edition of the league plays off on Thursday November 4 at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre, where defending champion team Tabernacle will face it off with former champion team, Parsons, and leader on points standing table Unity will come up against Molineux.

Other games will be, Saddlers vs. Guinness, Mansion vs. Ottley’s, Phillips vs. Unstoppable, former champion team Lodge vs. Sylvers, and Small Corner Bar vs. Christ Church.

Still at the top: Leader on points standing table, Unity Domino Club, also handed a crushing defeat to Saddlers Domino Club whom they beat 13-5. Showing how they did it is Captain, Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins.