BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 10, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Thirteenth, and final, segment of play in the single round of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League came off on Tuesday November 9 at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre, but final four teams are yet to be named as a result of a disputed game.

However, three teams are secure in the last four on the points standing table, with former defending champion team Unity Domino Club safely in top position with 59 points, followed by defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club and Mansion Domino Club tied at 48 points each.

Fourth position will be determined after the game between Sylvers Domino Club and former champion team Lodge Domino Club that ended up in dispute on Thursday November 4 is arbitrated. The game ended with Sylvers leading 11-9, when it is reported that Lodge players walked off the tables.

While Sylvers captain, Octavia Huggins-Sewell, maintains that her team should be awarded the maximum points after Lodge players would have walked off, the committee voted that the game should resume at 11-9, but she has petitioned that ruling.

As for the games played on Tuesday evening, defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-8; and Christ Church Domino Club beat Ottley’s Domino Club 13-6.

Unity Domino Club’s Captain, Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins, in cation as his team beat Phillips Domino Club 13-10.

Ryan St. Marie of defending champion team, Tabernacle Domino Club, makes a calculated move on the board for this game where his team beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-8.

In the battle of two former champion teams, Marc Williams of Parsons Domino Club shows how it is done as they been Lodge Domino Club 13-10.

Leader in points standing, Unity Domino Club, beat Phillips Domino Club 13-10; Guinness Domino Club beat Molineux Domino Club 13-4; and Sylvers Domino Club beat Saddlers Domino Club 13-10.

When two former defending champion teams faced each other, Parsons Domino Club beat Lodge Domino Club 13-10; while in the last game Mansion Domino Club beat Unstoppable Domino Club 13-7.

Points standing table has Unity leading with 59 points, Tabernacle 48 points, Mansion 48 points, Phillips 47 points, Lodge 45* points, Christ Church 45 points, Molineux 44, Parsons 43 points, Sylvers 41* points, Saddlers 37 points, Guinness 27 points, Unstoppable 23 points, Small Corner Bar 20 points, and Ottley’s 12 points.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which is the longest running such league in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s), Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

After the Executive Committee of the league would have made the final ruling as to when the outstanding game between Sylvers and Lodge will be played, if it will, a fixture for the final four play-offs will be released for games that will be held at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre.

