Former Cricket Star and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Jailed For Selling Gifts.

Former cricket great and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in jail for allegedly illegally selling gifts that were given to him by other nations during his time as Prime Minister.
Mr Khan was found guilty of not declaring money earned from selling gifts he received in office. He denies the charges and says he will appeal.
After the verdict, Mr Khan was taken into custody from his home in Lahore.
In a pre-recorded statement posted after the verdict, he urged supporters to fight against the ruling.
“I have only one appeal, don’t sit at home silently,” he said in a video address posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am struggling for you and the country and your children’s future,” he added.
The former cricketer-turned-politician, 70, was elected in 2018, but was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year after falling out with Pakistan’s powerful military.
Saturday’s verdict centred on charges that he incorrectly declared details of presents from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale.
The gifts – reported to be worth more than 140m Pakistani rupees ($635,000; £500,000) – included Rolex watches, a ring and a pair of cuff links.
“His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt,” judge Humayun Dilawar wrote in the ruling. “He has been found guilty of corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from national exchequer wilfully and intentionally.”
The verdict includes a 100,000-rupee fine ($355) which, if not paid, could amount to a further six months in jail.
Judge Dilawar said police had been instructed to arrest Mr Khan immediately. Within 15 minutes of the verdict, footage began to circulate on social media showing a line of police cars and trucks taking him away.
Imran Khan’s lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjutha, told the BBC the trial had been conducted by “a kangaroo-type court” in which “the accused was never given the opportunity to defend himself”.
“As a consequence of today’s conviction, he has been barred to take part in the politics for five years,” Mr Panjutha said.
“But if the sentence and the conviction is suspended as we are hoping by the superior courts, he will then be able to come back to politics.”
Mr Khan will be sent to Adyala jail, a central prison in the city of Rawalpindi, south of Islamabad.
For months he had avoided arrest, with his supporters at times fighting pitched battles with police to keep him out of custody.
In May, Mr Khan was arrested for not appearing at court as requested. He was then released, with the arrest declared illegal.
When he was last arrested on 9 May, there were protests across Pakistan.
Thousands of his supporters arrested were alleged to have been involved in the protests. Some will face trial in military courts, despite an outcry from many in human rights groups.
Source: BBC, news agencies.