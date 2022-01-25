Five former Guatemalan paramilitaries have been convicted of crimes against humanity and sentenced to 30 years in prison each for raping 36 women between 1981-1985 during the country’s decades-long civil war.

The women are from the indigenous Achi group of Maya origin, and have spent years seeking justice. Three of the women have passed away since bringing forth the charges, one of them just last week.

A UN-backed truth commission has found that more than 80% of victims of atrocities by the military and paramilitaries were indigenous Maya civilians. An estimated 200,000 people were killed and another 45,000 disappeared during Guatemala’s civil war between 1960-1996.