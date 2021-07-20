Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor has slammed the Republican Party, arguing that the GOP represents a greater threat to the country than U.S.-designated terrorist groups ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Taylor served as the chief of staff to the secretary of Homeland Security under former President Donald Trump from February 2019 to September 2019 and worked for the Department of Homeland Security in the previous administration for more than two years. However, Taylor went on to publicly condemn Trump and work with conservative groups to campaign against the former president ahead of the 2020 election.

During a Thursday evening interview with MSNBC, Taylor touted his credentials working in national security and said that the present-day Republican Party represents the “number one national security threat” to the country. Notably, Taylor still described himself as a member of the GOP.

“I’m a national security guy. I’ve worked in national security against ISIS and Al Qaeda and Russia,” he said. “And the number one national security threat I’ve ever seen in my life to this country’s democracy is the party that I’m in, the Republican Party.” Taylor reiterated that the GOP “is the number one national security threat to the United States of America.”

Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor called the Republican Party the "number one national security threat to the United States of America." Pictured, Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as hundreds violently attack the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The former Trump administration official cautioned that if Republicans retake the House of Representatives in 2022 that it will “become a haunted house.” He argued that Trump would be the “ghoul and the specter” haunting the legislative chamber. Taylor said that if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, became Speaker of the House that it would “really be Donald Trump’s hand on the speaker’s gavel.”