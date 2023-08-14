Former Niger President To Be Put On Trial For ‘High Treason’ Says Junta.

At the meeting, leaders of the Ecowas regional bloc said they had agreed to deploy a “standby” military force.However, they have not given any details of the size of the force.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu said the use of force would be a “last resort”.

International pressure is growing on the junta to release and reinstate Bazoum.

Immediately after the coup, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS gave the regime seven days to return him to power or threatened military force, but that deadline came and went with no action from either side.