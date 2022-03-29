Former Premier calls for quiet diplomacy in “fair share” matter – says PM is “a great ally” of Nevisians

- Advertisement -

By Loshaun Dixon

Former Premier of Nevis and current Ambassador in the Prime Minister’s Office, His Excellency Vance Amory, has heaped praises on Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris and has called Harris a great ally of the people of Nevis, saying that the Prime Minister has always responded positively to anything for Nevis.

Amory said that Harris has continually increased subventions to Nevis, and that Harris’ efforts are a long way from Nevis only being offered loans from the Citizenship by Investment programme.

Amory said that he sees no need for rancor.

“We have accomplished a lot by cordially discussing the needs that Nevis have, and Prime Minister Harris has always been forthcoming. “We have charted a path of excellent goodwill between St. Kitts and Nevis, and while there might always be room for improvement, this can be better done around the table and not on the microphone.

“The Prime Minister is working well to improve the lives of all Nevisians and Kittitians. Quiet diplomacy for me is always better than noise. We have come a long way, let us continue on this path.”

Ambassador Amory’s comments are in keeping with recent assertions by Dr. Harris that the two men had discussed what he (Amory) had proposed, and what he thought then was reasonable.

“Truth be told, every arrangement we have made in relation to allocations to Nevis, they have come after the presentations were made to me by the Premiers of Nevis in regard to this matter. Premier Vance Amory came, we had a discussion over what he had proposed and what he thought then was reasonable,” Dr Harris revealed at a People’s Labour Party press conference.

He said when Premier Amory left the political scene, Premier Brantley made proposals.

“We had a discussion, and I agreed after consultation with our experts that we will undertake to increase the allocation to Nevis by 50%…from $30M where there was none before, to $45M. I have never been unreasonable with respect to this matter.”

Meanwhile, Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and Deputy Prime Minister, Shawn K. Richards, has opined that there has been no genuine effort to resolve the issues related to the fair share of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) revenue with the Nevis Island Administration.

In a statement this week, Richards said PAM supports Mark Brantley and the Concerned Citizens’ Movement (CCM) in the cause for the sharing of CBI revenue to be urgently addressed.

He said the Charlestown Accord makes it clear that it should be shared on a pro-rata basis.

“I have been made aware of the considerable efforts made by Premier Mark Brantley, and the dialogue for over four years between the Honourable Prime Minister and the Honourable Premier on this matter. I am also aware that sums paid to the NIA [Nevis Island Administration] from the CBI proceeds, initially $30 million per year and now currently $45 million per year, were interim sums agreed between the Prime Minister and successive Premiers of Nevis, pending the fulfilment of the promise made in the Charlestown Accord.”

Richards said having been apprised of the various engagements on this matter, and the failure thus far to find resolution, he believes a greater effort is needed to help the people of Nevis.

“I am led to the inescapable conclusion that there has been no genuine effort to resolve this over the years, and that our Team Unity government has failed in its promise to the CCM and to the people of our sister Nevis.”

But Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) Leader Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge has a differing opinion to Richards, particularly as to where most of the blame should fall.

While affirming that her party stands with Nevisians on the matter of fair share of proceeds and “will continue to agitate for our share of revenues”, Daniel-Hodge blasted Premier Brantley for failing to effectively negotiate.

The NRP Leader in a statement challenged Brantley on promises he made, that he would ensure Nevis receives a fair share of the national programme if elected.

She is convinced that his sudden renewed interest in equitable share is once again for his political advancement, and not for the benefit of the people of Nevis.

She pointed out that the Premier sits in the Federal Cabinet and approves federal allocations that include revenues from the CBI Programme to the Nevis Island Administration that is less than Nevis’ fair share.

She further emphasized that three representatives from the Concerned Citizens’ Movement (CCM) in the Federal Cabinet and PAM’s four representatives comprise the Cabinet majority, and asked why the Premier did not use that as leverage to ensure the Federal Budget is not approved unless it allocates Nevis’ equitable share of the CBI revenues.

“Budgets for the Nevis Island Administration since 2017 have included the anticipated revenues from the CBI Programme. Why didn’t the Premier, prior to preparing and approving the NIA budget, negotiate with the Prime Minister or with the Federal Cabinet to agree on an amount for Nevis’ equitable share?

“I cannot comprehend the rationale that the Premier uses to approve the NIA budget, approve the Federal budget then step onto a PAM platform to complain that Nevis is not getting its equitable share. The Premier needs to understand that he should collaborate and negotiate, not divide and frustrate,” Dr. Daniel-Hodge said.

Prime Minister Harris has always insisted that he has a federal responsibility and the laws of the land to guide him, regarding the arrangements that have always stood, and have never been interfered with.

“Every year, beyond what has been agreed, proposed by the Premiers of Nevis and accepted by me through discussion, we have always given Nevis more.

He noted there are programs the federal government implemented on Nevis paid with federal resources, and added that his administration has been fair to Nevis.

“I have always listened, always tried to make the right decision, not relying only on my wisdom but the wisdom of persons who have been in government for a very long time.

The prime minister said that he has also been seeking to find a permanent solution for the people of Nevis.

“I have been saying this to the Premiers…let us get the experts…an independent person to come in and look at what we are doing and give us advice on the way forward. For me, this is critically important if we are to have an enduring settlement for a period of time.”

He noted Clause 110 of the Constitution that sets out how money is to be distributed within the federal entity and Nevis Island Administration.

Dr Harris explained that in relation to money from net revenue, there must be consideration that there are certain expenses that fall under the federal umbrella, and they have to be pro-rata in some way.

“Get the expertise and not have a discussion, as it would be settled properly.”

He said he agreed in principle to make an interim payment after a recent request by the premier, but added that it needs to be looked at in a permanent way.

“We can’t come when the budget is already done and planned and say we need this or we need that, because it creates some awkwardness at the level of management of resources of the state.

“If we could get it done properly, that could help us in the medium and long term. The manner in which we were doing it would not lead to the best results.”

He said it was important to look at it, so that it is fair to the people of St Kitts and fair to the people of Nevis.