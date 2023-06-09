Former President Donald Trump Indicted Over Missing Secret Documents.

By Jonathan Mason-June 9th, 2023.
Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges that he deliberately mishandled secret classified documents when he was voted out of the White House.
Trump, 76, faces seven charges including unauthorised retention of classified files, US media reported, but the exact details of the charges are as yet unclear.
It is the second indictment of Mr Trump and the first-ever federal indictment of a former president.
He is currently campaigning to return to the White House in 2024.
In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said he was innocent and had been summoned to appear at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday.
“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States,” he wrote.
The BBC’s US partner CBS News reported a source as saying the indictment was linked to the documents case and involved multiple charges.
Other US media, including CNN and ABC News, said the indictment involved at least seven charges.
An indictment enables the prosecution of a suspect for offences they are charged with.
The Department of Justice declined to comment.
Mr Trump became the first former president to be charged with a crime in April, after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records over a hush-money payment to a porn star.