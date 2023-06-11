Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Arrested In Fraud Probe.

She was Scotland’s longest-serving first minister and the only woman to have held the position.

A referendum on Scottish independence from the United Kingdom was held in Scotland on 18 September 2014. The referendum question was, “Should Scotland be an independent country?”, which voters answered with “Yes” or “No”. The “No” side won with 2,001,926 (55.3%) voting against independence and 1,617,989 (44.7%) voting in favour.