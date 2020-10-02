CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– The Inez France Preschool has received a donation of office equipment and school supply donation from former student, Ms. Latoya Jones. The items included fans, a printer and copier, printing paper, charts, permanent markers, crayons and colouring books.

The donation occurred during a September 20 presentation ceremony at the early childhood development facility. Ms. Jones said it was an honour to be able to give back to her alma mater.

“This is where it all started for me. This was the first institution of learning that was responsible for instilling the values that I embrace today, and for launching my education,” said Ms. Jones. “I have never forgotten. I hold it dear to my heart and I remain grateful. That is why giving back a little to the Inez France Preschool was so important for me.”

Ms. Jones explained that she donated the items preschool Supervisor Ms. Monecia Clarke indicated were needed.

“Earlier in the year, I reached out to Ms. Clarke and told her I would like to donate some items to the school,” said the former student. “These are the items I purchased from the list of items Ms. Clarke indicated the school needed.”

Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration, thanked Ms. Jones for the donation.

“Ms. Jones I would like to say thank you for your wonderful and timely offering to the school. The Department of Education is grateful and appreciative that you have come forward and donated these items out of your own pocket,” said Barrett. “That says a lot, because in this COVID-19 dispensation we are presently in, we are looking to partner with as many private citizens and companies to help provide that quality education our children deserve.”

On behalf of the staff and students of the Inez France Preschool, Supervisor Ms. Clarke also expressed gratitude to Ms. Jones for her continued support.

“These materials will be of great help to both the students and the faculty, so I say a special thank you from all of us here at the school,” said Ms. Clarke.