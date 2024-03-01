Former US Ambassador Admits He Was Spy For Cuba All Along.

There’s been no discussion in court as yet of Mr Rocha’s sentence or whether he accepted a plea bargain in exchange for his co-operation.

“This action exposes one of the most far-reaching and longest-running infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“Betraying that trust by falsely pledging loyalty to the United States while serving a foreign power is a crime that will be punished with the full force of the Department of Justice,” he added.