Former US Vice President Mike Pence To Skip Nevada Caucus In 2024 Presidential Bid

- Advertisement -

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has filed to run in the Nevada primary election.

This move is significant because the Republican party is also running a caucus in the state, and candidates are not permitted to participate in both the caucus and the primary election. At a caucus, people registered as a Republican will be eligible to meet to determine a candidate. The Democratic party will also hold a separate caucus. People who vote in the primary election will vote by secret ballot at various polling locations.

Proponents of the caucus method argue that it is a more secure way select candidates. However, some people feel that the caucus may favor former President Donald Trump.

In choosing not to participate in the caucus, Pence is giving up the possibility of getting Nevada’s delegates. On the other hand, running in the primary election may allow Pence to demonstrate that he can win elections on his own, after being Trump’s running mate in the 2016 and 2020 election cycles.