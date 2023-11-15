Four Bills To Receive Second Reading In National Assembly On Nov. 20

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Monday, 20th November, 2023, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.

Four Bills will receive their second reading. The Government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as it commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will move the second reading of the Bill entitled Cannabis (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which had its first reading on 18th September, 2023. The Honourable Prime Minister will also move the second reading of the Bill entitled Medical (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which had its first reading on 18th September, 2023.

The Honourable Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, will move the second reading of the Bill entitled Whistleblowers Protection Bill, 2023, which had its first reading on 25th May, 2023, and Unauthorized Disclosure of Official Information Bill, 2023, which had its first reading on 25th May, 2023.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills.