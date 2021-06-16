Four Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries registered deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the past 24 hours, while Jamaica going over the 1,000 fatality mark.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Guyana said seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died, taking the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 437 since March last year when the first case was diagnosed.

It said that the patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. The seven people who died ranged in ages from 51 to 84 years old and included five men.

Guyana also recorded 84 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 18,530. There are now 22 persons in ICU, 112 in institutional isolation, 1378 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine. The number of recoveries stands at 16401.

Trinidad and Tobago health authorities reported nine deaths and 327 new positive cases over the period June 10 to 14 pushing the death toll to 686 and 29,309 positive cases. The authorities said that there are 8,965 active cases and 459 patients in hospitals across the country.

There are also 242 people in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 8,041 in home isolation.

According to the ministry, there were four men and five females including one without co-morbidities who died as a result of contracting the virus.

The ministry said 19, 667 people have recovered from the virus.

In Jamaica, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases and one death over the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases since the outbreak on the island now stands at 49,379, while the death of a 37-year-old man has pushed total fatalities to 1,012. Another death was also reported as coincidental.

The new cases comprise 14 females and nine males with ages ranging from 14 to 87 years. The authorities said 187 COVID patients recovered on Monday, bringing total recoveries to 27, 919. Active cases are now 20,071, of which 131 are hospitalised, 28 moderately ill and nine in critical condition.

The number of people who died from COVID-19 in Suriname this month has risen to 110, after eight people lost the fight against the virus. Overall, the death toll stands at 412.

The Ministry of Health said that 227 people had tested positive from a batch of 525 citizens and that a total of 18,599 people have now tested positive. The number of people recovered from the disease is 14,172, including 245 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 255 civilians in the hospitals and 33 patients in the intensive care unit. An estimated 2,108 have been placed in isolation.

In Barbados, one male was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive from among the 456 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Monday. There are 17 people in isolation.

Since March 2020, there have been 4,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (1,952 females and 2,086 males), and 47 people have died from the virus.

A total of 177,318 tests have been carried out by the public health laboratory.