Four Charged in Separate Cannabis-Related Cases on St. Kitts and Nevis

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Four individuals have been charged with cannabis-related offences in separate cases on St. Kitts and Nevis, according to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

On St. Kitts, Alphanso Dasent of Cayon was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply and drug trafficking. Both offences were committed on October 7, 2026. He was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station on October 8.

On Nevis, Julie Browne of Prospect was charged with three offences: cultivation of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of cannabis resin (hashish) with intent to supply. The offences were committed at her residence on October 8, 2026, and she was charged shortly thereafter at the Cotton Ground Police Station.

Two other Nevis residents were charged on October 16. Anthony Robin of Jessup’s Village was charged with cultivation of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply, while Tyrin Brown of Cotton Ground was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Both men were charged at the Cotton Ground Police Station.