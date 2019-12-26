Four cruise ships docked at Port Zante on Christmas Eve to bring over 13,000 visitors, including passengers and crew, to St. Kitts as cruise lines took advantage of the expanded berthing capacity offered by the new second cruise pier.

The Freedom of the Seas brought 4,387 passengers and 1,378 crew; the Crown Princess 3,115 passengers and 1,173 crew; the MS Insignia 654 passengers and 400 crew; and the MS Veendam 1,365 passengers and 563 crew.

Several other ships are scheduled to make calls over the Christmas and Carnival holidays, including the Serenade of the Seas, Norwegian Epic, and Aida Diva, seen as an indicator of continued growth in the cruise tourism industry.

During the 2017-18 and 2018-19 cruise seasons, the number of cruise passengers exceeded the one million mark.