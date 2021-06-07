Four in St. Kitts and Nevis have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as the Federation’s cases continue to rise with 94 confirmed cases, 53 of which are fully recovered.

CMO Dr Hazel Laws said one case is moderate to severe COVID-19, another moderate COVID-19 and the other two are mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett also announced that since the community outbreak on May 19 there have been a total of 49 cases.

“Including eight additional cases on Saturday including three on Sunday making it 11 cases in the last 48 hours. The finding of these positive cases and isolation is a testament to the success of our contact tracing program.”

She said the positivity rate currently stands at 1.19 percent well below the five percent threshold.

Byron-Nisbett said the curfew of restricted movement has been extended from Tuesday from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am for the next two weeks.

The Health Minister noted that five of the six schools implicated in the outbreak have been cleared.