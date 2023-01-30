Four Men Killled in Jamaica Shootings, Nearly 1,500 Murders in 2022

Four men were shot and killed in West Kingston yesterday.

In an incident at approximately 5:00 pm on Luke Lane, 42-year-old Randie Robinson and 31-year-old driver Terrence ‘Stamma’ Forsythe were killed, and two other men are reportedly nursing gunshot wounds.

Robinson was visiting arelatives and was accosted by unknown assailants, who shot and killed him, during which the other three men were shot, with Forsythe also succumbing to his injury.

Meanwhile, at approximately 9:00 pm, Emilio West, a 24-year-old upcoming artiste and 37-year-old Anthony Davis of Chestnut Lane in Tivoli Gardens were killed in what residents say are reprisal attacks.

Four other persons were injured in that shooting.

Jamaica recorded 1,498 murders in 2022 according to the latest crime statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

This is 24 more homicides when compared to last year.

Data contained in the latest statistics indicated that 1,474 murders were recorded in 2021.

This is a different figure from previous information released by the JCF which stated that 1,463 murders were recorded last year.

Our news team is yet to get a response from the police force on the discrepancy.

Going back to the 2022 figures, St James, with 198 homicides, is the most murderous division followed by St Catherine North with 145, Westmoreland with 140, St Andrew South 131 and St Catherine South with 113.

Portland had the least murders with 14.

Shootings, injured persons and rape recorded declines year-on-year.

However, there were increases in robberies and break-ins in 2022.

-Sashana Small