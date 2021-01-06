BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Four nationals are the proud recipients of academic scholarships from the Government of the Republic of Cuba to pursue tertiary studies in that country. Ms. Kaedida Fough and Ms. Dolicia Barry will pursue studies in Medicine; Ms. Kaliyana DeSuza will pursue studies in Stomatology (Dentistry); and Ms. Abiola Powell will pursue studies in Nursing.

At a meeting held at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba on January 5, the students received scholarship documentation. All students expressed their delight at receiving the scholarships, which will provide them the opportunity to undertake studies in fulfilment of their dream careers.

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Abelardo Hernández Ferrer provided commendation and encouragement to the students stating, “I wish to congratulate all of you and wish you every success as you journey to Cuba to train for your respective careers. Remember to study hard and immerse yourself, so that you can quickly become competent in the Spanish language and excel in your course of study. Lastly, Cuba is a country with a vibrant culture, so take time to enjoy and explore Cuba.”

The students will leave the Federation soon for Cuba to commence their studies, after having their departure delayed for a few months due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation expresses its profound gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Cuba, for its continued commitment to aid in the human capacity development of nationals, specifically in the area of healthcare.