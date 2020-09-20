BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Four suspects were apprehended by the Police on September 16 in relation to an armed robbery in the Frigate Bay area. They have been charged for several offences.

Devon Herbert of Verchilds, Vernon Nias and Inon Nias of Greenlands and Davin Phillip of West Bourne Ghaut have been jointly charged with five counts of Robbery, two counts of Assault with Intent to Rob, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, four counts of Possession of Firearm, four counts of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony, and four counts of Possession of Ammunition. They were charged on September 19 and 20.

A fifth suspect is still being sought in relation to the incident.

The RSCNPF is appealing to anyone who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station.