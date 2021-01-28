BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — To assist in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis, a generous family in London donated four Samsung tablets to the National COVID-19 Task Force to be used by the Public Health Team.

The Wallace family presented the tablets to the Office of the High Commissioner in London to High Commissioner His Excellency Dr. Kevin Isaac, who shipped them to the Federal Ministry of Health in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The tablets were presented to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, by Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, during the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Weekly Briefing.

“These tablets were donated by the Wallace family, parents Robert and Mildred Wallace, and son Lionel Wallace,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “This donation is for the expressed purpose of distribution to the COVID-19 Task Force of St. Kitts and Nevis. They are to be used by the public health officers in the performance of their duties in COVID-19 testing and tabulation of information in the field with the ability to connect with the online laboratory information system.

“We also want to thank Dr. Jeffers and NextGen Laboratories, who were helpful in coordinating this venture and bore the cost of the shipment of these tablets from the United Kingdom,” he said.

“The all of society approach that we have emphasized continues to work and we are grateful to the citizens in the Diaspora and those locally who have stepped forward to the call for service,” said Dr. Wilkinson.

In receiving the tablets, Dr. Hazel Laws said, “It is with pleasure that I accept these four tablets from the donor in the United Kingdom. On behalf of St. Kitts and Nevis COVID-19 National Task Force and the Health Emergency Operations Committee, I want to say a hearty thank you for these four Samsung tablets.”

Two tablets will be donated to the Ministry of Health in Nevis.