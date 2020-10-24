ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Deandra Dottin and Shakera Selman, two of the West Indies Women’s most popular players, are among some of the game’s best women cricketers set to participate in the upcoming Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Challenge from November 4 to 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

Over in Australia, West Indies Women’s captain and star all-rounder, Stafanie Taylor, will also be featuring in franchise cricket as she lines up for Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Another outstanding West Indies player, Hayley Matthews, will also be competing in the tournament and is once again playing for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Dottin, one of the most exciting all-rounders in the women’s game, announced her return to international cricket with an impressive series batting performance against England Women last month, where she scored two half-centuries in the five-match series. For this event she will be part of Team Trailblazers alongside Indian stalwarts Jhulan Goswami and Smriti Madhana; as well as Sophie Ecclestone of England.

Dottin expressed her eagerness to participate.

“It’s an exciting time for me to be selected for the Women’s IPL Challenge. Having played at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year and more recently the series against England Women, I am now back into the groove of T20 cricket. I am looking forward to teaming up with some of the superstars in women’s cricket. I have good memories of playing in Dubai and I’m hoping that my recent return to form will continue throughout this tournament,” the 29-year-old said.

Selman, one of the top performing West Indian fast bowlers of all-time, will be back for her second stint in the Women’s IPL Challenge and will be playing for defending champions Supernovas. The team is led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and also includes Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues and Chamari Atapattu of Sri Lanka. The other team to participate in the tournament is Team Velocity, led by Mithali Raj.