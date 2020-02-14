Public and private sector partners of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) gathered at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in St. Kitts Thursday for the Fourth Growth Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners.

“The Growth Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners is not intended to be a talk shop, rather, it is intended to be a meeting of the minds of our social partners from which will flow clarity, consensus, collaboration and collective action on our regional transformation agenda,” Governor of the ECCB, Timothy Antoine, said during the opening ceremony.

Governor Antoine said the forum’s theme, ‘Regional Transformation through Innovation’ “is inspired by our empowering realization that we have the keys to unlock our growth potential and propel our social-economic transformation for shared prosperity. Three of these keys will be the subject of our panels today.”

This years’ discussions, organized by the ECCB in collaboration with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and The World Bank, focused on the renewable energy transformation, the digital economy transformation and the payment system transformation.

“The ECCB and the OECS Commission collaborate closely on this agenda because we are both created to serve the same fundamental purpose, the integration of those small islands,” said Dr. Didacus Jules, Director-General of the OECS Commission. “While each entity has its defined area of responsibilities, we recognize the interconnectedness of these duties. The integrity of the Eastern Caribbean Dollar cannot be upheld unless our economies are competitive and growing.”

The annual dialogue is designed to address issues that affect the lives of the people within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU, providing a unique opportunity for civil and social partners to interact with the ECCB Monetary Council on multiple matters including growth, competitiveness and employment.

In addition to the ECCB Monetary Council, participants included Parliamentary Opposition Leaders, representatives from the business sector, civil society, churches and youth groups, as well as officials of the OECS Commission, the World Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).