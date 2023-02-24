Fourth Time Positive :Trinidad’s PM Rowley Gets Covid Again

- Advertisement -

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, has tested positive for COVID-19 for the fourth time.

A brief statement on the Facebook page of the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that the Trinidadian leader tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms the previous night.

He will remain in isolation in keeping with the current COVID-19 protocols.

The statement said Rowley will continue working from his office at the Prime Minister’s residence.

He is scheduled to lead the weekly Cabinet meeting Thursday morning and is expected to attend Parliament virtually on Friday where he will answer Prime Minister’s Questions.

Rowley first tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2021. He also contracted the virus in July and November last year.