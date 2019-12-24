Paris, Dec 22 (Prensa Latina) France considered the strengthening of the euro a potential mechanism to respond to extraterritorial measures such as those of the United States that threaten European interests and companies in Cuba, the Senate reported on Monday.

‘The case of Cuba illustrates the need to strengthen our instruments of economic sovereignty, which are purely European,’ stressed the Foreign Ministry in its response to Senator Catherine Conconne of Martinique, who asked the French government to take a stand on the escalation of Washington’s aggression against Cuba.

In this context, the Ministry considered it important to support a greater role for the euro in the international arena, to which it will devote its efforts.

Likewise, it reiterated that it would work with other members of the European Union and the European Commission (EC) to study ways to protect its interests and companies in Cuba, the target of the activation in May of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, aimed at depriving Cuba of key foreign investments for its development.

France thus ratified its condemnation of Title III of the Act, a law adopted in 1996 by the US Congress that codifies the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed against Cuba for 60 years.

In this respect, the Foreign Ministry recalled regulation 2271 adopted in 1996 by the EC to defend European interests faced with the application of extraterritorial legislation.

The regulation does not recognize any administrative or legal measure issued by a third country with a view to implementing Title III of the Helms-Burton Act applied on European soil.