The ruling A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has hinted that it may not accept the results of the March 2 Regional and General Elections due to alleged incidents of fraud uncovered during the recount of votes.

The recount, going for several days, and not expected to be finished before mid-June, is being conducted by an international team of observers.

In a statement dated June 3, the party said: “Any results emanating from this process cannot be considered credible because of the high incidence of fraud.”

The party stated both President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo agreed to the recount and so far the “process has revealed that the election of March 2, 2020 was riddled with fraudulent practices.”

The APNU+AFC repeated a quote from PPP/C member Anil Nandlall who said acts of fraud nullifies the electoral process.

The party also called on residents of Regions Three, Five, Six and Seven to be on the lookout for alleged PPP/C operatives who are seeking to have them make fake public statements about the elections.