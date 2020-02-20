SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A dengue epidemic in several French Caribbean islands has claimed its second victim, officials said Wednesday.

A 75-year-old French woman who traveled regularly to St. Martin died this month after contracting the mosquito-borne virus and being evacuated to Paris, according to a statement from the Regional Health Agency for Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barts.

It is the second such death reported this month in the region. Officials in the nearby island of Martinique announced last week that one of three unidentified people who were recently hospitalized with dengue died.

The viral infection usually causes a severe headache, rash and high fever and can become hemorrhagic, leading to death.

Dengue fever is primarily spread by mosquitos. Symptoms include a sudden high fever, rash, nausea, swollen glands and pain in the bones, joints and eyes.

The Canandian Government says travellers are at risk when travelling to countries where dengue fever is present. According to the World Health Organization, more than 40 per cent of the world’s population lives in areas where dengue can be transmitted.

Travel agents in Canada are encouraged, though not required, to warn travellers of such risks, according to the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies.

But what many people may not know about dengue fever is that the illness is potentially much more dangerous if a person contracts the virus more than once. That means frequent fliers to dengue-affected countries could be at greater risk.

“If you are infected once, you’re actually at a set-up for a really bad outcome the second time when you are hit with a different strain,” said infectious diseases specialist Dr. Neil Rau.

Monteiro said that, due to the severity of her illness, there is a “big possibility” that she contracted dengue fever before. On an earlier trip to Jamaica she contracted flu-like symptoms on the third day of the trip and suffered lasting symptoms for weeks. After being prescribed antibiotics, she got better.

“It never occurred to me until I started reading and researching this disease and found out that it’s very possible that I was bitten once before,” she said. “A lightbulb kind of went off.”

It’s a situation Arletta Doroszuk is familiar with. The 50-year-old from Courtice, Ont. travelled to the Bahamas in 2011 and, after a few days of arriving home, suffered from a high fever and severe pain in her hands.

Doroszuk visited her doctor several times and, after the condition worsened, she was eventually tested for dengue fever. The tests came back positive.

Nine years after that trip, she hasn’t travelled south again. She’s afraid of what might happen if she contracts dengue a second time.

“I’m just afraid I might get (the virus again) and I will not be so lucky,” she said.

Her advice for travellers: pack bug repellent and research your travel destination to see if dengue fever is present.

Another woman, Carla Radke from Winnipeg, travelled to the Mexican community of Guayabitos north of Puerto Vallarta for a three-month vacation with her husband. She said her hotel sprayed for mosquitoes, but she still ended up suffering from pain behind her eyes and aching muscles — both symptoms of the illness.

She was sick for nine days and, over the coming months, lost nearly 100 lbs. She was shocked when she found out she had dengue fever.

“I never thought of dengue. I only thought of Zika. To me, dengue is like an old thing…Zika was newer, and that was on my mind,” she said.

UNDERSTANDING THE RISK

Jodie Dicks’ mother, Christine Boissoin, and stepfather, Randy Boissoin, said they want to make sure that their daughter did not die “in vain.” They are now speaking out in hopes of educating other Canadians about the risks of dengue fever.

They say the government’s warnings are not easy to find, and that not enough travellers are aware of the problem.

“Jodie is not here with us now — this isn’t a one-off. My Lord, people need the information,” Ryan Boissoin said.

“I would say just look at our story. We have a daughter didn’t come home, and if you don’t think it isn’t a potential reality, you are sadly mistaken.”