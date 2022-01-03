France reports record seven-day average for new Covid cases France has reported 58,432 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a figure much lower than the previous four days when daily additional infections were over 200,000, reports Reuters.
However, the seven-day moving average of new cases in France, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, reached a new all-time high of 162,041 – jumping almost fivefold in a month. It says on days following a public holiday – as New Year’s Day was – new reported cases tend to dip, so the sharp drop does not necessarily indicate a change of trend.
UK: Normal Teaching, but With Masks
The
UK’s education secretary has said face-to-face teaching will continue and remain “the norm” as he outlined a series of Covid measures for schools.
Nadhim Zahawi outlined the measures in a Twitter thread. He said secondary pupils will have to wear masks in classrooms and will be able to access on-site coronavirus tests at school.
Advice to secondary schools issued amid concerns over new term spike in Covid cases and Keir Starmer calls for more test kits
Last year secondary school pupils in England were asked to wear masks in classrooms at a high point of infections. Photograph: Rui Vieira/AP
All pupils in secondary schools in England should return to wearing masks in classrooms, ministers said last night, as fears grew that the new term could trigger a huge spike in cases of the
Omicron variant.
The new advice came amid mounting criticism of the government for
failing to ensure availability of Covid testing kits in time for the return to schools and workplaces following the Christmas holidays.
The
Department for Education said the advice was “short-term only to support pupils and teachers as they return to schools this term” and would remain in place until 26 January, when it would be reviewed.
However, there are mounting concerns among scientists and in the medical profession that a further rapid rise in infections is possible, particularly in
England, where rules on socialising over Christmas and the new year were more relaxed .
Yesterday, the number of confirmed cases in England was a record 162,572 . A lack of testing equipment is also adding to staffing problems across public services. All state schools have been asked by the government to carry out on-site testing of pupils before lessons begin this week.
As ministers desperately tried to avoid sparking a new mood of national crisis with
school closures, the education secretary Nadhim Zahawi also announced that 7,000 more air cleaning units would be provided to schools and colleges to improve ventilation in classrooms.
In addition many Ofsted school inspections are to be delayed in the first weeks of the new term.
With
Boris Johnson under renewed pressure over the handling of the pandemic, Zahawi said everything was being done to ensure the education of young people did not suffer again.
“The prime minister and I have been clear that education is our number one priority,” he said. “These measures will bolster our support for schools as we do everything in our power to minimise disruption.”
The Labour leader
Keir Starmer told the Observer that the government’s failure to shore up supplies of tests in response to Omicron’s emergence in November was “unforgivable”. Keir Starmer said parents should be testing children twice a week. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA
Starmer said parents should be testing their children at least twice a week to ensure they did not spread the disease to the older and more vulnerable, and it was up to government to ensure that tests were available for them to do so.
“Schools return next week, and in the past this has seen Covid spreading among children, who then take it home to their families,” the Labour leader said. “As cases begin to rise in the more vulnerable age groups, so does concern for our elderly population. The government’s failure to prepare means it must now prioritise those who most urgently require tests, until it can get supply back to levels of demand.
Labour’s priorities, he said, would be protecting learning, the vulnerable and our emergency services and critical infrastructure. “Schools must stay open, because children have missed out on too much learning already.”
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, welcomed the advice on mask wearing.
“Face coverings are already advised in communal areas for pupils in year 7 and above. Pupils are accustomed to their use and we are sure the reintroduction of face coverings in classrooms is something that schools and colleges will take in their stride.”
Earlier last year secondary school pupils in England were asked to wear masks in classrooms at a high point of infections though this was dropped when they slowed in the spring.
Before last night’s announcement, some secondary schools were already taking unilateral action, writing to parents saying masks would have to be worn in classrooms as part of efforts to avoid school closures.
In another sign of heightened concern, payouts worth hundreds of pounds are being offered to encourage ex-teachers to sign up to a government-inspired campaign to provide cover to schools hit by high levels of absences.
Supply agencies are promising cash or shopping vouchers for anyone who successfully “refers a friend”. Agencies are publicising the “call to arms” with online adverts offering minimum pay rates of about £130 a day.
An advert for Axcis Education says: “If you are not interested … but know someone else who might be … we offer up to £250 in shopping vouchers if you refer a friend to us and we place them in the job.”
With the full effects of
Omicron still unclear, a leading expert on infectious diseases, Professor Mark Woolhouse of Edinburgh University, said a return to another full lockdown should be ruled out.
“There is still no good case for a full lockdown. Lockdowns aren’t a public health policy. They signify a failure of public health policy,” he said.
Britain got it wrong on Covid: long lockdown did more harm than good, says scientists.
“If we end up there again, it will be because we didn’t get the public health messaging right, because we failed to protect the vulnerable and because we didn’t order enough test kits – something which should have been attended to at the beginning of the month when it was obvious that Omicron would cause a huge surge in cases.”
In an
interview with the Observer, Woolhouse added: “This was an epidemic crying out for a precision public health approach and it got the opposite. We did serious harm to our children and young adults, who were robbed of their education, jobs and normal existence as well as suffering damage to their future prospects, while they were left to inherit a record-breaking mountain of public debt.”
He added: “More generally, I hope we will quickly learn not to be surprised by new variants and not to respond to each one in an ad hoc fashion.”
Dan Poulter MP, a former health minister who also works as an NHS psychiatrist, said it was “unacceptable” that we were now facing testing shortages, which suggested lessons had not been learned. Poulter, a Tory MP, said ministers should ensure there was a permanent reservoir of PPE and testing equipment “as part of a national pandemic response reserve”
Coronavirus Cases: 290,706,985
# Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 290,706,985 +111,517 5,461,879 +1,480 254,648,222 +129,250 30,596,884 89,916 37,295 700.7 1 USA 56,142,175 847,408 41,543,060 13,751,707 18,609 168,131 2,538 813,825,574 2,437,195 333,918,903 2 India 34,922,882 481,893 34,295,407 +10,846 145,582 8,944 24,938 344 680,950,476 486,260 1,400,383,713 3 Brazil 22,293,228 619,171 21,567,845 106,212 8,318 103,772 2,882 63,776,166 296,869 214,829,399 4 UK 13,235,401 148,851 10,410,273 2,676,277 868 193,438 2,175 404,382,130 5,910,134 68,421,816 5 Russia 10,554,309 +16,343 311,353 +835 9,548,076 +24,037 694,880 2,300 72,276 2,132 241,500,000 1,653,787 146,028,505 6 France 10,250,358 123,942 8,146,786 1,979,630 3,333 156,517 1,893 188,795,159 2,882,784 65,490,561 7 Turkey 9,552,801 82,635 9,108,798 361,368 1,128 111,465 964 119,425,506 1,393,495 85,702,128 8 Germany 7,208,790 112,878 6,478,600 +37,600 617,312 4,636 85,629 1,341 89,622,218 1,064,567 84,186,512 9 Italy 6,328,076 137,646 5,119,893 1,070,537 1,319 104,894 2,282 141,547,196 2,346,286 60,328,203 10 Spain 6,294,745 89,405 5,056,955 1,148,385 1,803 134,555 1,911 66,213,858 1,415,371 46,781,994 11 Iran 6,196,913 131,680 6,040,897 24,336 2,658 72,388 1,538 41,982,912 490,412 85,607,376 12 Argentina 5,694,930 117,204 5,336,023 241,703 1,102 124,293 2,558 28,228,028 616,080 45,818,746 13 Colombia 5,181,173 130,026 4,977,885 73,262 342 100,221 2,515 29,764,087 575,736 51,697,466 14 Indonesia 4,263,168 144,097 4,114,689 4,382 15,342 519 63,545,184 228,689 277,867,812 15 Poland 4,133,851 +6,422 97,601 +9 3,670,066 +9,622 366,184 1,880 109,407 2,583 27,327,211 723,242 37,784,312 16 Mexico 3,990,587 +1,671 299,544 +19 3,312,233 +2,098 378,810 4,798 30,470 2,287 12,417,832 94,816 130,967,361 17 Ukraine 3,676,342 +1,804 96,301 +114 3,479,725 +2,537 100,316 177 84,828 2,222 16,824,014 388,197 43,338,813 18 South Africa 3,472,436 91,228 3,197,017 184,191 546 57,461 1,510 21,286,849 352,247 60,431,627 19 Netherlands 3,165,793 20,957 2,685,306 459,530 463 184,145 1,219 21,107,399 1,227,756 17,191,846 20 Philippines 2,855,819 +4,084 51,586 +16 2,779,241 +497 24,992 899 25,551 462 25,217,292 225,615 111,771,200 21 Malaysia 2,764,354 31,532 2,692,216 40,606 284 83,797 956 41,368,765 1,254,027 32,988,729 22 Czechia 2,483,762 +1,919 36,255 +20 2,350,159 +54 97,348 536 231,288 3,376 47,008,760 4,377,454 10,738,837 23 Peru 2,301,177 202,741 N/A N/A N/A 882 68,362 6,023 21,843,645 648,920 33,661,517 24 Canada 2,254,663 30,369 1,894,330 329,964 455 58,962 794 52,560,743 1,374,523 38,239,247 25 Thailand 2,232,485 +2,927 21,738 +18 2,177,633 +2,903 33,114 588 31,864 310 17,270,775 246,503 70,063,176 26 Belgium 2,105,343 28,331 1,737,727 339,285 537 180,477 2,429 27,288,173 2,339,238 11,665,412 27 Iraq 2,094,097 24,167 2,065,434 4,496 75 50,367 581 16,847,106 405,206 41,576,667 28 Romania 1,811,300 58,796 1,740,169 12,335 401 95,107 3,087 17,129,085 899,411 19,044,782 29 Chile 1,810,302 39,162 1,729,422 41,718 519 93,494 2,023 27,484,739 1,419,468 19,362,698 30 Vietnam 1,763,040 32,831 1,372,696 357,513 6,746 17,871 333 75,084,610 761,089 98,654,178 31 Japan 1,734,808 +516 18,395 +2 1,712,555 +191 3,858 52 13,780 146 29,397,074 233,506 125,894,511 32 Bangladesh 1,586,466 28,077 1,549,557 8,832 1,349 9,491 168 11,525,832 68,953 167,153,867 33 Portugal 1,424,016 18,990 1,201,704 203,322 148 140,269 1,871 26,887,506 2,648,488 10,152,022 34 Israel 1,395,120 8,244 1,352,967 33,909 114 149,595 884 38,945,005 4,175,960 9,326,000 35 Sweden 1,314,784 15,271 1,198,979 100,534 106 128,978 1,498 15,268,363 1,497,797 10,193,878 36 Switzerland 1,307,201 12,284 1,035,227 +10,208 259,690 314 149,399 1,404 14,211,787 1,624,259 8,749,707 37 Serbia 1,302,856 12,760 1,265,381 24,715 89 150,021 1,469 7,261,237 836,117 8,684,471 38 Pakistan 1,297,235 +708 28,943 +2 1,257,168 +144 11,124 632 5,706 127 23,514,774 103,439 227,329,335 39 Austria 1,288,829 +3,319 13,759 +7 1,240,740 +1,829 34,330 320 141,885 1,515 124,304,551 13,684,491 9,083,608 40 Hungary 1,262,280 +5,865 39,434 +248 1,121,823 +10,147 101,023 318 131,167 4,098 9,203,581 956,367 9,623,482 41 Greece 1,258,495 20,910 1,023,452 214,133 626 121,635 2,021 47,829,150 4,622,726 10,346,526 42 Jordan 1,065,571 12,710 1,023,955 28,906 874 102,901 1,227 13,605,243 1,313,846 10,355,277 43 Kazakhstan 989,143 +373 13,025 +5 961,495 +282 14,623 528 51,750 681 11,575,012 605,578 19,114,005 44 Cuba 966,942 8,324 956,792 1,826 19 85,447 736 11,693,813 1,033,367 11,316,226 45 Morocco 966,777 14,855 941,558 10,364 103 25,734 395 10,874,879 289,475 37,567,596 46 Georgia 938,583 +943 13,942 +37 902,948 +2,789 21,693 235,964 3,505 12,974,077 3,261,738 3,977,658 47 Slovakia 845,937 +1,328 16,740 +39 790,638 +1,188 38,559 453 154,831 3,064 5,115,126 936,216 5,463,616 48 Nepal 829,277 +291 11,598 +2 812,674 +255 5,005 114 27,713 388 4,880,024 163,084 29,923,402 49 Denmark 814,757 3,287 613,987 197,483 73 139,924 565 107,503,860 18,462,406 5,822,852 50 Ireland 811,840 5,912 577,560 +5,408 228,368 85 161,701 1,178 9,975,030 1,986,810 5,020,626 51 UAE 767,093 2,168 746,853 18,072 76,177 215 112,244,691 11,146,597 10,069,862 52 Bulgaria 749,540 31,027 613,028 105,485 450 109,106 4,516 7,470,631 1,087,457 6,869,817 53 Lebanon 732,733 9,154 659,448 64,131 186 108,081 1,350 4,795,578 707,364 6,779,502 54 Tunisia 728,260 25,586 696,548 6,126 70 60,666 2,131 3,390,992 282,480 12,004,364 55 Croatia 720,951 12,609 680,798 27,544 226 177,259 3,100 3,771,640 927,328 4,067,212 56 Belarus 701,192 5,609 694,845 738 74,242 594 11,078,624 1,173,005 9,444,652 57 S. Korea 642,207 +3,124 5,730 +36 524,883 +3,921 111,594 1,049 12,510 112 15,804,065 307,858 51,335,494 58 Guatemala 628,695 16,109 608,693 3,893 5 34,144 875 3,281,949 178,241 18,412,977 59 Azerbaijan 617,679 8,375 601,069 8,235 60,106 815 5,876,764 571,867 10,276,456 60 Bolivia 611,031 19,722 530,750 60,559 220 51,295 1,656 2,633,963 221,116 11,912,117 61 Sri Lanka 587,935 15,019 560,949 11,967 27,285 697 5,726,599 265,758 21,548,157 62 Costa Rica 570,556 7,353 560,709 2,494 45 110,487 1,424 2,965,435 574,252 5,163,993 63 Saudi Arabia 558,106 8,879 542,413 6,814 69 15,665 249 33,396,224 937,363 35,627,851 64 Ecuador 549,418 33,681 443,880 71,857 759 30,447 1,866 2,136,008 118,369 18,045,284 65 Myanmar 531,025 19,274 508,696 3,055 9,662 351 6,055,872 110,191 54,957,799 66 Lithuania 524,128 +1,208 7,439 +17 489,082 +275 27,607 108 196,657 2,791 6,633,047 2,488,777 2,665,183 67 Australia 499,987 +37,059 2,266 +7 272,072 225,649 170 19,272 87 55,633,440 2,144,347 25,944,230 68 Panama 498,785 7,433 476,527 14,825 35 112,931 1,683 4,531,950 1,026,085 4,416,739 69 Paraguay 468,933 16,637 448,282 4,014 46 64,555 2,290 2,045,625 281,607 7,264,112 70 Slovenia 466,554 5,603 442,971 17,980 173 224,373 2,695 2,083,466 1,001,971 2,079,367 71 Venezuela 444,972 5,333 434,897 4,742 681 15,715 188 3,359,014 118,631 28,314,841 72 Palestine 439,987 4,675 432,018 3,294 55 83,342 886 2,856,092 540,996 5,279,320 73 Ethiopia 426,656 6,958 355,507 64,191 375 3,578 58 4,131,607 34,651 119,234,985 74 Dominican Republic 421,953 4,249 409,026 8,678 115 38,320 386 2,584,828 234,743 11,011,306 75 Kuwait 418,332 2,468 411,902 3,962 5 95,829 565 6,002,841 1,375,096 4,365,397 76 Uruguay 415,249 6,175 399,782 9,292 24 118,921 1,768 4,432,563 1,269,413 3,491,820 77 Norway 399,318 1,305 88,952 309,061 107 72,803 238 9,341,906 1,703,197 5,484,923 78 Libya 390,284 +634 5,727 +5 377,530 +562 7,027 137 55,663 817 2,041,820 291,206 7,011,596 79 Mongolia 390,014 +138 2,060 313,256 74,698 192 116,160 614 4,030,048 1,200,296 3,357,545 80 Egypt 387,159 21,797 321,568 43,794 122 3,679 207 3,693,367 35,098 105,231,226 81 Honduras 379,542 10,434 124,171 244,937 83 37,426 1,029 1,139,978 112,412 10,141,102 82 Moldova 376,602 10,290 362,809 3,503 118 93,685 2,560 2,340,118 582,137 4,019,872 83 Armenia 345,036 +29 7,983 +6 331,998 +140 5,055 116,113 2,686 2,577,537 867,400 2,971,566 84 Oman 306,008 +176 4,117 300,532 +44 1,359 2 57,722 777 25,000,000 4,715,717 5,301,421 85 Kenya 298,509 5,384 254,115 39,010 39 5,374 97 3,042,313 54,769 55,548,392 86 Bosnia and Herzegovina 291,313 13,442 192,218 85,653 89,631 4,136 1,483,234 456,359 3,250,144 87 Bahrain 283,344 1,395 277,680 4,269 1 158,275 779 8,069,956 4,507,837 1,790,206 88 Singapore 280,290 829 276,279 3,182 14 47,351 140 21,098,774 3,564,306 5,919,462 89 Finland 277,339 +17,047 1,564 46,000 229,775 53 49,938 282 8,701,434 1,566,794 5,553,655 90 Latvia 277,021 4,579 262,278 10,164 71 149,350 2,469 5,612,862 3,026,050 1,854,848 91 Zambia 259,677 3,743 226,281 29,653 325 13,556 195 2,976,458 155,380 19,155,976 92 Qatar 252,359 618 245,890 5,851 30 89,878 220 3,186,287 1,134,796 2,807,805 93 Estonia 243,236 +686 1,939 +1 225,285 +226 16,012 18 183,177 1,460 2,538,216 1,911,486 1,327,876 94 Nigeria 242,877 3,033 214,778 25,066 11 1,136 14 3,823,309 17,882 213,803,194 95 North Macedonia 225,730 7,975 212,927 4,828 108,355 3,828 1,608,232 771,984 2,083,245 96 Botswana 219,509 2,444 204,811 12,254 1 90,598 1,009 2,026,898 836,565 2,422,881 97 Algeria 219,159 6,291 150,555 62,313 27 4,866 140 230,861 5,126 45,039,564 98 Zimbabwe 214,878 +664 5,032 +15 183,261 +850 26,585 12 14,148 331 1,849,956 121,806 15,187,784 99 Albania 210,885 3,220 201,282 6,383 23 73,400 1,121 1,487,339 517,682 2,873,074 100 Uzbekistan 199,182 +64 1,485 196,444 +107 1,253 23 5,824 43 1,377,915 40,293 34,197,505 101 Mozambique 192,453 2,019 157,184 33,250 13 5,909 62 1,104,929 33,926 32,568,488 102 Kyrgyzstan 184,827 +41 2,805 +1 179,947 +44 2,075 131 27,645 420 1,907,195 285,261 6,685,782 103 Montenegro 173,161 2,416 159,435 11,310 60 275,653 3,846 988,673 1,573,856 628,185 104 Cyprus 172,697 639 124,370 47,688 60 141,490 524 9,477,138 7,764,563 1,220,563 105 Afghanistan 158,189 7,361 145,675 5,153 1,124 3,931 183 823,466 20,462 40,243,675 106 Namibia 149,478 3,655 132,596 13,227 21 57,272 1,400 874,033 334,882 2,609,972 107 Ghana 145,052 1,303 132,237 11,512 5 4,526 41 2,117,923 66,090 32,046,218 108 Uganda 144,540 3,302 98,489 42,749 69 3,017 69 2,160,185 45,092 47,906,324 109 El Salvador 122,038 3,826 +1 112,993 5,219 80 18,673 585 1,527,819 233,777 6,535,379 110 Cambodia 120,516 +6 3,014 +1 116,952 +12 550 7,062 177 2,768,904 162,243 17,066,398 111 Rwanda 113,582 1,355 45,522 66,705 3 8,455 101 4,038,012 300,586 13,433,810 112 Laos 113,432 +665 391 +11 7,339 105,702 15,258 53 923,360 124,206 7,434,078 113 Cameroon 109,367 1,851 106,050 1,466 13 3,972 67 1,751,774 63,615 27,537,010 114 Luxembourg 103,766 915 94,838 8,013 21 161,814 1,427 3,813,874 5,947,413 641,266 115 China 102,666 +161 4,636 94,903 +47 3,127 22 71 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 116 Maldives 96,052 262 93,314 2,476 23 173,118 472 1,883,895 3,395,421 554,834 117 Jamaica 95,177 2,476 65,813 26,888 4 31,932 831 710,661 238,430 2,980,588 118 Trinidad and Tobago 92,659 2,914 74,266 15,479 22 65,889 2,072 512,168 364,196 1,406,298 119 Angola 82,920 1,772 64,709 16,439 3 2,411 52 1,273,800 37,030 34,398,824 120 Réunion 76,602 409 69,431 6,762 34 84,651 452 1,347,378 1,488,962 904,911 121 Malawi 76,066 2,371 60,314 13,381 67 3,828 119 490,214 24,669 19,871,343 122 Senegal 75,671 1,890 72,748 1,033 4 4,347 109 923,932 53,082 17,405,667 123 DRC 74,793 1,205 50,930 22,658 799 13 846,704 9,042 93,643,302 124 Ivory Coast 72,352 720 62,517 9,115 2,645 26 1,240,423 45,340 27,358,055 125 Eswatini 66,286 1,310 60,826 4,150 11 56,260 1,112 431,808 366,496 1,178,206 126 Guadeloupe 56,035 750 2,250 53,035 23 140,008 1,874 607,573 1,518,071 400,227 127 Fiji 55,009 +175 702 +2 51,267 +8 3,040 60,703 775 476,158 525,442 906,204 128 Malta 54,250 479 40,671 13,100 7 122,375 1,081 1,211,456 2,732,751 443,310 129 Suriname 52,895 +283 1,190 49,089 +1 2,616 6 88,970 2,002 171,517 288,493 594,528 130 Syria 50,337 2,905 32,761 14,671 2,775 160 146,269 8,064 18,138,372 131 Madagascar 50,279 1,027 44,708 4,544 22 1,748 36 320,884 11,158 28,758,711 132 French Guiana 48,937 339 11,254 37,344 8 157,712 1,093 492,185 1,586,194 310,293 133 Martinique 48,473 779 104 47,590 1 129,321 2,078 488,892 1,304,310 374,828 134 Sudan 46,518 3,331 38,714 4,473 1,025 73 562,941 12,404 45,385,157 135 French Polynesia 46,382 636 N/A N/A N/A 7 163,693 2,245 283,348 136 Cabo Verde 42,811 352 38,337 4,122 23 75,764 623 394,669 698,459 565,057 137 Mauritania 42,182 872 39,271 2,039 25 8,728 180 568,294 117,587 4,832,952 138 Gabon 41,798 288 37,499 4,011 15 18,137 125 1,488,703 645,993 2,304,519 139 Guyana 40,060 1,055 37,708 1,297 5 50,565 1,332 428,651 541,052 792,255 140 Papua New Guinea 36,192 +2 590 35,520 +5 82 7 3,933 64 249,149 27,077 9,201,387 141 Guinea 32,867 +196 391 29,922 2,554 49 2,405 29 572,612 41,897 13,666,991 142 Belize 32,840 602 30,604 1,634 4 80,399 1,474 384,064 940,269 408,462 143 Togo 31,390 +225 250 +2 26,209 +19 4,931 3,663 29 619,936 72,340 8,569,801 144 Lesotho 29,756 671 15,948 13,137 13,727 310 345,254 159,268 2,167,761 145 Tanzania 29,306 737 N/A N/A N/A 7 471 12 62,285,373 146 Barbados 28,960 262 27,213 1,485 100,589 910 472,837 1,642,343 287,904 147 Channel Islands 27,507 113 22,739 4,655 156,050 641 1,135,131 6,439,729 176,270 148 Burundi 27,366 38 773 26,555 2,203 3 345,742 27,834 12,421,721 149 Iceland 27,059 37 20,654 6,368 6 78,530 107 1,364,712 3,960,623 344,570 150 Haiti 25,985 766 23,289 1,930 2,238 66 132,422 11,405 11,611,279 151 Bahamas 25,285 717 21,840 2,728 2 63,389 1,797 185,443 464,900 398,888 152 Benin 24,935 161 24,705 69 5 1,979 13 604,310 47,963 12,599,430 153 Seychelles 24,788 134 24,033 621 249,723 1,350 99,262 154 Andorra 23,740 140 20,563 3,037 31 306,516 1,808 249,838 3,225,756 77,451 155 Mauritius 23,602 762 21,952 888 18,512 598 358,675 281,327 1,274,940 156 Somalia 23,532 1,333 12,948 9,251 1,421 81 391,308 23,632 16,558,112 157 Mayotte 22,732 185 2,964 19,583 80,413 654 176,919 625,843 282,689 158 Curaçao 22,551 189 18,323 4,039 3 136,589 1,145 391,243 2,369,719 165,101 159 Mali 21,549 668 18,854 2,027 1,020 32 540,200 25,571 21,125,390 160 Aruba 21,471 181 18,175 3,115 5 199,829 1,685 177,885 1,655,560 107,447 161 Congo 20,089 367 12,421 7,301 3,511 64 301,494 52,692 5,721,818 162 Timor-Leste 19,842 122 19,709 11 14,631 90 226,374 166,926 1,356,133 163 Burkina Faso 17,632 318 16,619 695 810 15 239,193 10,991 21,762,806 164 Nicaragua 17,487 212 4,225 13,050 2,593 31 6,742,920 165 Taiwan 17,095 +25 850 15,902 +10 343 716 36 9,315,306 390,063 23,881,556 166 Tajikistan 17,095 124 16,966 5 1,734 13 9,859,045 167 Brunei 15,506 +7 98 15,317 +18 91 1 34,941 221 688,046 1,550,453 443,771 168 South Sudan 15,242 135 12,934 2,173 1 1,338 12 297,596 26,126 11,390,819 169 New Zealand 14,306 +51 51 13,117 +73 1,138 17 2,860 10 5,608,446 1,121,218 5,002,100 170 Saint Lucia 13,816 +84 301 13,183 +26 332 5 74,726 1,628 109,583 592,699 184,888 171 Equatorial Guinea 13,710 175 13,410 125 1 9,313 119 263,190 178,789 1,472,068 172 Isle of Man 13,695 67 13,346 282 1 159,785 782 133,676 1,559,650 85,709 173 Djibouti 13,685 189 13,400 96 13,555 187 259,365 256,906 1,009,572 174 New Caledonia 12,854 +62 281 12,249 324 4 44,382 970 98,964 341,702 289,621 175 Hong Kong 12,722 +29 213 12,214 295 1,677 28 30,074,074 3,963,190 7,588,351 176 CAR 12,163 101 6,859 5,203 2 2,454 20 74,519 15,037 4,955,816 177 Gambia 10,170 343 9,700 127 4 4,038 136 132,861 52,755 2,518,472 178 Yemen 10,130 1,984 7,027 1,119 23 329 64 265,253 8,609 30,811,554 179 Cayman Islands 8,943 12 5,237 3,694 11 133,715 179 215,963 3,229,064 66,881 180 Gibraltar 8,821 100 7,849 872 261,937 2,969 450,923 13,390,040 33,676 181 San Marino 8,202 100 7,082 1,020 6 240,966 2,938 105,844 3,109,583 34,038 182 Eritrea 8,049 76 7,773 200 2,223 21 23,693 6,545 3,620,122 183 Niger 7,438 276 6,929 233 2 291 11 204,193 8,001 25,519,519 184 Sierra Leone 7,179 123 N/A N/A N/A 873 15 259,958 31,623 8,220,413 185 Comoros 6,907 +72 158 4,988 +188 1,761 7,697 176 897,396 186 Dominica 6,862 47 6,485 330 94,969 650 125,649 1,738,966 72,255 187 Guinea-Bissau 6,484 149 6,302 33 3,182 73 111,394 54,664 2,037,778 188 Bermuda 6,420 110 5,788 522 103,662 1,776 699,028 11,287,024 61,932 189 Grenada 6,306 200 5,694 412 55,655 1,765 95,373 841,729 113,306 190 Liberia 6,278 287 5,535 456 2 1,199 55 139,824 26,704 5,236,011 191 Liechtenstein 6,236 +28 71 +2 5,866 +151 299 10 162,854 1,854 80,413 2,099,995 38,292 192 Chad 6,183 184 4,874 1,125 361 11 188,872 11,024 17,132,581 193 Faeroe Islands 6,105 14 5,141 950 5 124,232 285 648,000 13,186,277 49,142 194 St. Vincent Grenadines 5,952 83 5,305 564 7 53,396 745 94,386 846,747 111,469 195 Sint Maarten 5,301 75 4,683 543 2 121,563 1,720 62,056 1,423,074 43,607 196 Monaco 5,253 39 4,742 472 4 132,451 983 54,960 1,385,779 39,660 197 Antigua and Barbuda 4,283 119 4,063 101 1 43,198 1,200 18,559 187,187 99,147 198 Saint Martin 4,250 58 1,399 2,793 7 107,172 1,463 78,366 1,976,145 39,656 199 Sao Tome and Principe 3,912 57 3,678 177 17,366 253 29,036 128,896 225,267 200 Turks and Caicos 3,562 +2 26 3,220 +22 316 90,170 658 94,789 2,399,539 39,503 201 British Virgin Islands 3,492 39 N/A N/A N/A 8 114,368 1,277 92,716 3,036,583 30,533 202 Caribbean Netherlands 3,488 23 3,236 229 131,182 865 30,126 1,133,025 26,589 203 Saint Kitts and Nevis 3,252 +59 28 2,793 431 1 60,487 521 60,263 1,120,880 53,764 204 Bhutan 2,660 3 2,650 7 3,391 4 1,302,435 1,660,488 784,369 205 Greenland 2,611 1 2,264 346 2 45,873 18 138,520 2,433,677 56,918 206 St. Barth 1,895 6 N/A N/A N/A 190,990 605 56,491 5,693,509 9,922 207 Anguilla 1,674 5 1,640 29 110,103 329 51,382 3,379,505 15,204 208 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 209 Wallis and Futuna 454 7 438 9 41,488 640 20,508 1,874,075 10,943 210 Saint Pierre Miquelon 100 95 5 17,388 14,120 2,455,225 5,751 211 Falkland Islands 83 N/A N/A N/A 22,852 8,316 2,289,648 3,632 212 Macao 79 77 2 119 5,075 7,659 662,626 213 Montserrat 53 +2 1 44 8 10,606 200 3,412 682,810 4,997 214 Vatican City 27 27 0 33,582 804 215 Solomon Islands 24 20 4 34 4,500 6,319 712,151 216 Palau 13 8 5 713 17,775 975,362 18,224 217 Western Sahara 10 1 8 1 16 2 619,368 218 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 219 Vanuatu 7 1 6 0 22 3 23,000 72,347 317,912 220 Marshall Islands 4 4 0 67 59,790 221 Samoa 3 3 0 15 200,395 222 Saint Helena 2 2 0 328 6,104 223 Micronesia 1 1 0 9 116,834 224 Tonga 1 1 0 9 107,494 Total: 290,706,985 +111,517 5,461,879 +1,480 254,648,222 +129,250 30,596,884 89,916 37,295.0 700.7
