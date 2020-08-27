Bonjour à tous,

Applications are open for the INTERREG ELAN scholarship and immersion program.

This program provides Kittitian and Nevisian students with the opportunity to study in the French Universities of the Antilles, in Guadeloupe or Martinique.

Students will benefit from a travel allowance and a scholarship of €700 per month, which will help to cover expenses (i.e. accommodation, meals, transportation and registration fees) for the duration of the immersion programme. The scholarship will also help to cover the first regular year at the selected university or institution of higher education for the duration of the INTERREG ELAN project.

Students with an A2 proficiency in French (equivalent to CXC French) will attend intensive classes at the Alliance Française of St. Kitts and Nevis in order to pass the DELF B1 exam in December 2020. In January 2021, they will join the 5-month immersion program in Martinique in order to pass their B2 exam in June 2021 and subsequently enroll in a French institution of higher education in September 2021.

Students who apply for the INTERREG ELAN scholarship must:

Be a citizen of an OECS Member State,

Be a resident of one of the English-speaking OECS Member States,

Be between 18 and 30 years old,

Be at least a holder of the GCSE A level or CAPE 2 ( in any field ),

Pass CXC French or have an A2 level in French,

Submit a completed application form with the required supporting documents.

Additional information and application contacts: Mr. Sterge Woodley, ELAN Focal Point, +1869 760 2705 or sterge.woodley@moeskn.org Ms. Marine Moncaut, Alliance Française’s Director, +1869 667 9019 or direction.afskn@gmail.com Applications must be submitted before September 6th, 2020.

A bientôt !