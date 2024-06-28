Fringe Events Remain Vital To The Success Of The St. Kitts Music Festival Experience

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts –

Over the 26 years since it was established, the St. Kitts Music Festival has evolved from an event that features nightly concerts to a spectacular experience that offers patrons at home and abroad an opportunity to venture deeper into the rich culture of St. Kitts and Nevis, the many natural and historical attractions, exotic cuisine, and the hospitality of the diverse population.

Entrepreneurs, businesses, artisans, and others have tapped into the festival’s success by offering many services and opportunities that capitalize on the influx of visitors. Fringe events as they are dubbed, range from the extremely successful 2nd annual PraiseFest at the Antioch Baptist Church on Sunday, June 23, headlined by gospel artiste Phil Thompson, to the popular Black Sands at Carambola Beach Club featuring dancehall artiste Chronic Law on Sunday, June 30. Other events such as the Acoustic Concerts, Binge Arrival Party, Music Festival Food Fair and Festival Junction, Jam Rock Jerk Festival and many more all help to enhance the brand of the St. Kitts Music Festival and the overall tourism product.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, holds ministerial responsibility for the St. Kitts Music Festival. She highlighted the value of fringe events on Wednesday’s (June 26, 2024) edition of the radio and television programme InFocus.

“I want to thank those who continue to partner with us,” the minister said. “It’s important because we can’t bring people to our destination and expect them to just stay in their beds and show up in the night for the music festival.”

The Thursday to Saturday nightly concerts start at 7 p.m. and conclude at 3 a.m.

“We have been encouraging people not just to come for those nights, but come early and experience St. Kitts, experience Nevis, and if they are going to come there must be something for them to do,” Minister Henderson added. “So these partnerships with private promoters we value them. We think it adds to the experience, the tourism product and it adds to the music festival product itself.”

Fringe events also help to stimulate economic activity and generate employment opportunities for locals.