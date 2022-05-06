From Brazil: More Than 500Kg of Cocaine Found in Nespresso Shipment

- Advertisement -

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) – More than 500 kg (1,102 lb) of cocaine estimated to be worth more than 50 million Swiss francs ($50.65 million) have been found in a container of coffee bean bags for Nestle’s (NESN.S) Nespresso factory in Romont in western Switzerland, the cantonal police said on Thursday.

Police were informed on Monday night by Nespresso that staff had found an undefined white substance while unloading bags of coffee beans that had just arrived from Brazil, the police said in a statement. Analyses showed the substance was cocaine. “The substance in question did not come into contact with any of our products or production equipment used to make our products,” Nespresso said in an emailed statement.