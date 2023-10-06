From White House To Dog House, First Dog Charged With 11 Counts Of Biting.

- Advertisement -

President Biden’s dog Commander is no longer residing at the White House as the first family tries to figure out how to stop the German Shepherd from biting Secret Service officers. His present whereabouts are unknown.

The German shepherd has been involved in a series of altercations. The most recent known incident was on Sept. 25, when he bit a Secret Service officer, who was treated by medical personnel at the White House.

While the US Secret Service has acknowledged 11 reported biting incidents involving its personnel, sources who spoke to CNN said the real number is higher and includes executive residence staff and other White House workers.

Those bites have ranged in severity, from one known bite requiring hospital treatment to some requiring attention from the White House Medical Unit to some going unreported and untreated.

“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated,” said Elizabeth Alexander, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden, in a statement. CNN was first to report his departure.

Source: NPR, CNN.