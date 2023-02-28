Frontier Airlines Now Offering Flights from Colorado to Montego Bay

With the addition of Frontier Airlines’ nonstop service between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay (MBJ), Jamaican travelers from Colorado in the United States now have more options.

Frontline Airlines, which is based in Denver, is the only airline that provides service between Denver and Montego Bay and will now provide 67 nonstop destinations from DIA with the new service.

The service which started on Friday will offer flights three times a week.

As the only airline that connects the Mile High City with nonstop service to Jamaica, Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice-President of Commercial at Frontier, said the company is happy to celebrate this milestone.

In October 2022, it was reported that Frontier Airlines will begin non-stop seasonal flights from the United States cities of Denver, Colorado; St. Louis, Missouri, and Chicago, Illinois to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica as of February 2023.

The announcement was made by senior manager of International Sales at Frontier, William Evans, who said flights will begin on February 23, from St. Louis and three times per week; the service from Denver, which begins on February 24, will also be three times weekly; and weekly flights from Chicago begin on February 25.