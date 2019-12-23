Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announces a major commitment in South Florida with a new crew base and eight additional routes from Miami International Airport (MIA), including new international service.
The new routes to Austin; Baltimore; San Salvador, El Salvador; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Islip, New York; Ontario, Calif.; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and Trenton, N.J. expand Frontier’s service to 22 nonstop destinations from MIA. Frontier will be the only low-fare airline offering service on all these routes.
Opening in March 2020, Frontier’s newest base in Miami will grow to more than 100 flight attendants and 30 pilots within the first three months. The base will create new jobs in Miami for pilots and flight attendants, contributing to the area’s economic growth. In addition, Frontier’s base commitment in South Florida will allow for additional flexibility scheduling flights and increased reliability.
“We are proud to grow our service in Miami to 22 nonstop routes with the addition of flights to eight new destinations, including Central America and the Caribbean,” said Barry Biffle, President and CEO of Frontier Airlines. “Our newest crew base in Miami highlights our commitment to delivering low fares and convenient air travel in South Florida. We look forward to continuing to serve the community from the convenience of their hometown airport.”
New routes from Miami International Airport (MIA):
|SERVICE START
|SERVICE FREQUENCY
|INTRO FARE
|APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE:
|Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
|April 23, 2020
|Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|$49*
|Tuesday, Thursday
|Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
|April 23, 2020
|Daily
|$39*
|Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
|El Salvador International Airport (SAL)
|June 18, 2020
|Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|$59*
|Tuesday, Thursday
|Guatemala City
La Aurora International Airport (GUA)
|May 10, 2020
|Daily then
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday effective June 18, 2020
|$59*
|Wednesday
|Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)
|May 10, 2020
|Daily
|$49*
|Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
|Ontario International Airport (ONT)
|April 23, 2020
|Daily
|$69*
|Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
|Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ)
|April 23, 2020
|Daily
|$89*
|Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
|Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN)
|April 23, 2020
|Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|$49*
|Tuesday, Thursday
Service is seasonal, frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.
“Miami-Dade County proudly welcomes the increased expansion of Frontier Airlines within our community,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “We look forward to seeing Frontier serve its largest number of destinations from MIA since it entered the Miami market in 2014, as well as the 130 new jobs it will soon add to our local economy. We wish Frontier continued success in Miami-Dade County next year and for many years to come.”
“We congratulate Frontier Airlines for this major milestone in their growth at MIA, and we thank them for their commitment to the Miami market,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. “In addition to bringing unserved domestic routes to Miami-Dade County, it is also fantastic to see Frontier launch international service at MIA for the first time in their history.”
Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.
The airline’s frequent flier program, FRONTIER Miles lets members enjoy many benefits as well as to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown – no funny formulas at Frontier. If a customer travels a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.
Frontier operates over 90 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S., delivering the highest level of noise reduction and fuel-efficiency, compared to previous models. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 39% fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines 2018 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient US airline. More information about Frontier’s green commitments are available at FlyGreener.com.
With over 150 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America. Frontier’s young fleet also ensures that the company keeps fares low and that customers will enjoy a pleasant and reliable experience flying with the airline.