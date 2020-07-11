A frontline healthcare worker has contracted COVID-19 after providing care to the previously announced case.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett who said now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been made the patient is subjected to mandatory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others

“All of the contacts of the patient would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.”

This now brings the number of confirmed cases in St. Kitts and Nevis to 17 with 15 recovered and two active cases.

On Saturday Byron-Nisbett announced a returning national had been confirmed with the virus after returning to the Federation on June 19.