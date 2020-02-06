The Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC) continues to ensure that Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in St. Kitts and Nevis undergo inspection in keeping with international standards and best practices, and operate with accountability and transparency, Renee Gumbs, Registrar of Companies and Registrar of NGOs, said while appearing on “Working for You” Wednesday.

“Accountability and transparency, that’s really what it boils down to at the end of the day,” she said. “At the FSRC, record-keeping, proper accounting, those are the hallmarks of good governance. We are trying to ensure that we bring in all of these NGOs and ensure that they are monitored and regulated.”

“Monitoring is done through onsite inspection. The onsite inspection would entail looking at the operations, funding, the financial statement, and identifying deficiencies in the operations and making recommendations as to how you would improve on your deficiencies,” she added. “For Financial Action Task Force (FATF) purposes, really it is looking at the financial aspect and ensuring that what you would have said… can be proven.”

Shirmel Harris-Edwards, Financial Inspector, added that the FSRC prides itself on ensuring that persons who lead the NGOs meet a certain standard.

“We always look for due diligence checks that are conducted on the directors or anyone who holds a managerial position at these NGOs to ensure that you know them,” she said.

FSRC Official Underscores Importance of Regulating NGOs

Ms. Gumbs said the FSRC’s role of regulating NGOs is important as these organisations, which fall under the Non-Bank Financial Sector, can be vehicles for money-laundering and terrorist financing activities.

The FSRC is responsible for anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing measures for all institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ms. Gumbs defined a Non-Governmental Organisation as a non-profit making non-governmental body whose aims, nature and objectives are primarily for the benefit of the public. These organisations are independent of government control in their operations and management, making regulating NGOs especially important as they can be used as fronts for illicit activities.

“International organisations can pose as charitable organisations, but behind that, they are actually affiliated to a terrorist group affiliated to a country that is susceptible to that type of activity. These types of organisations (NGOs) are excellent at networking … and because of this, it provides a platform that may very well be used for terrorist financing and money laundering as well,” said Ms. Gumbs.

The fact that these companies are “cash-intensive” and “are easily incorporated and fly under the radar” can provide a platform for terrorist financing and money laundering, Ms. Gumbs said.

Money laundering refers to the concealment of the origins of illegally obtained money, typically by means of transfers involving foreign banks or legitimate businesses, while terrorist financing is the process by which terrorist organizations receive funding for operations.

FSRC Encourages NGOs to Register to Benefit from Tax Exemption

“The NGOs that have been registered with the Community Development and other government departments, that are responsible for that or who were responsible, have already enjoyed the tax exemption benefit,” said Ms. Gumbs.

Ms. Gumbs said because of the amendment to NGO Act, which was passed during the last sitting of Parliament on Jan. 23, there are now guidelines to follow.

“We have the banks and other financial institutions that are on board,” Ms. Gumbs said. “So, when you go now to the bank they will ask you for your registration certificate. When you go to Inland Revenue you get the tax exemption. You will be required to show these documents as well. So, we are saying you have been enjoying it now we have certain restrictions where you have to register. If you don’t register you will lose that benefit.”

“The overseas donor that is providing funding for the local or domestic NGOs, they also can enjoy a tax relief or discount from the funds they have donated as well,” Financial Inspector Harris-Edwards added.

The FSRC was established under the Financial Services Regulatory Commission Act, No. 22 of 2009 to regulate the non-bank financial sector.The FSRC is responsible for regulating/supervising several entities including insurance companies (domestic and captive); private pension plans; money services businesses; credit unions; the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, and trust and corporate service providers.

Also, the FSRC monitors compliance of all regulated businesses and activities with Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Legislation. The FSRC also houses the Companies, Trusts, Foundations, Limited Partnerships and Non-Governmental Organization Registries.