Mehul Choksi was with a woman when he landed in Dominica but she was not his girlfriend, sources close to the fugitive businessman have told India Today TV, adding that she was a part of the team involved in his “abduction, torture and arrest”.

Choksi had gone missing some days ago from Antigua and Barbuda and was later traced to and arrested in Dominica. He alleged through his lawyers that he was abducted on May 23 and that people with ‘links to India’ abducted him in collaboration with Antiguan officials. He was then beaten up, tortured and taken to Dominica in a vessel where he was arrested, claim Choksi’s lawyers.

The sources further said the woman was staying in Antigua. She started meeting Choksi during morning and evening walks, befriended him and on May 23 called him to an apartment to meet her. When he reached there, a group of people allegedly abducted him and took him to Dominica where he was arrested, the sources claimed.

On Sunday, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne made a sensational claim, saying Choksi travelled with his girlfriend to Dominica but he was caught. The PM has also requested the Dominican authorities to directly deport Choksi back to Indi