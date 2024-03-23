Future Queen Announces She Is Battling Cancer.

The princess said it had been an “incredibly tough couple of months” for her family but she was “well and getting stronger every day”.

Her news comes six weeks after King Charles paused his public appearances following a cancer diagnosis himself.

The two were briefly treated at the London Clinic private hospital at the same time.

Catherine had a planned abdominal surgery there in January, and the King was admitted for a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’,” Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were informed of the news about the princess’s health before Friday’s announcement, said they would “continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a message saying: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Catherine’s brother James Middleton posted a message of support for his sister on Instagram, writing: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too”.