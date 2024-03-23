Future Queen Announces She Is Battling Cancer.

King Charles III is “so proud of Catherine for her courage” in speaking about her treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace has said.
The King, who has been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer himself, is in the “closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law”, a short statement read.
Support has poured in for the princess, who described her diagnosis as a “huge shock” in a video released on Friday.
She has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since late February.
The princess said it had been an “incredibly tough couple of months” for her family but she was “well and getting stronger every day”.
Her news comes six weeks after King Charles paused his public appearances following a cancer diagnosis himself.
The two were briefly treated at the London Clinic private hospital at the same time.
Catherine had a planned abdominal surgery there in January, and the King was admitted for a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.
“His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’,” Buckingham Palace said.
King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were informed of the news about the princess’s health before Friday’s announcement, said they would “continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a message saying: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”
Catherine’s brother James Middleton posted a message of support for his sister on Instagram, writing: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too”.
Kensington Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer Catherine has been diagnosed with, but says it is confident she will make a full recovery.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that Catherine had shown “tremendous bravery” in the face of “intense scrutiny”.
He added: “When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden said he was joining “millions around the world in praying” for Catherine’s “full recovery”.
Catherine’s video statement explains that when she had abdominal surgery earlier this year, it was not known that there was any cancer.
In January, Kensington Palace announced that the princess had undergone a planned surgery which was not cancer-related and that she would remain in hospital for 10-14 days before continuing her recovery at home.
On Friday, the princess said tests following that operation “found cancer had been present”.
“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she added.
Source: BBC