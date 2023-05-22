G7 Summit: Brazil’s Lula Calls for Quick Action on Haiti Crisis

- Advertisement -

Sunday, May 21, 2023, within the framework of the G7 Summit held in Hiroshima (Japan), the President of Brazil [guest country] Luis Inácio Lula da Silva during the working session of the G7 and the invited countries, in his speech, underlined the need for the leaders of the free world to quickly bring help to the Haitian people.

“In Haiti, we must act quickly to alleviate the suffering of a population torn apart by tragedy […] the scourge to which is faced the Haitian people is the result of decades of indifference to the real needs of the country. For years, Brazil has been saying that the Haitian problem is not only a security problem, but above all a problem of continuous development.”

During this G7 summit, President Lula Da Silva took the opportunity to criticize the powers’ inability to deal with international crises, their blindness to the demands of emerging countries, among others. For Lula “the paradigms have collapsed and it is time for a new mentality to reign in the world.”

Let’s remember that more than 6 months after Haiti’s request to send an armed international force to fight gangs https://www.icihaiti.com/en/news-37866-icihaiti-request-for-armed-intervention-letter-from-prime-minister-to-the-un-secretary-general.html the international community is looking for new strategies because no country so far has said it is ready to take command of such a mission.

After the refusal of Canada https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-39143-haiti-flash-crisis-in-haiti-trudeau-promises-money-and-biden-changes-direction.html , the United States (which also refused to lead an intervention mission in Haiti) would now target Brazil to assume this role.

The American Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, traveled to Brazil in early May to move things in this direction https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-39475-haiti-news-zapping.html . The diplomat declared that Brazil “feels concerned by Haiti” and that the Brazilians “want something to be done” and they are committed to working with us at the Security Council, affirms the American Ambassador “We are making progress, but we are all frustrated that we have not been able to make faster progress.”

Besides G7 members: Japan, USA, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, UK, countries like Brazil, Australia, India, Indonesia , the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, among others, were invited to this summit which was held on May 20 and 21, 2023.