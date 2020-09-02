ATLANTA — The Covid-19 pandemic forced schools and businesses to shut down, left millions out of work, and cooped up many families inside their homes for months on end. A combination has led to an increase in child abuse and neglect and domestic violence, often in families with no history of such problems, according to Georgia Technology School of Public Policy Assistant Professor Lindsey Bullinger.

Bullinger’s current focus is on working to understand the pandemic’s impacts on child and family well-being.

“Covid-19 abruptly exposed a vast number of families who have never faced domestic violence and child maltreatment to stressors that are well-known to increase risk for these kinds of events,” said Bullinger. “This is affecting not just the children and families who are traditionally at risk, but also those who are completely new to this environment.

“Understanding the still-unclear linkages between stay-at-home orders and violence and abuse in the home is crucially important to give policymakers better tools to navigate the coming months of the pandemic,” said Bullinger.

Nevertheless, the work has longer-range implications, as well. Public health experts say outbreaks like Covid-19 could become increasingly likely as the planet grows warmer and more crowded, highlighting the importance of understanding how best to manage pandemic-related policies with an eye to reducing family violence and abuse.

Stay-at-home orders Increased domestic violence calls.

Bullinger has recently written two papers exploring pandemic-related impacts. One focuses on an increase in domestic violence during the spring stay-at-home order in Chicago. The second paper details findings about the link between stay-at-home orders and child maltreatment in Indiana.

The first paper, published Aug. 17 as a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, details findings from an examination of cell phone block-level activity data and crime data from the city of Chicago. The study, by Bullinger and co-authors Jillian Carr of Purdue University and Analisa Packham of Vanderbilt University, found Chicago’s stay-at-home order increased domestic-violence related calls for service by 7.5 percent.

The increase was largest in areas where people spent the most time at home and those with large proportions of married couples with children, rental households, and families who had not previously had a domestic-violence related police call at their homes. At the same time, formal domestic violence reports fell by 8.2% while arrests for such crimes fell by more than a quarter.

“Our findings speak to health trade-offs inherent in policies to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Bullinger. “In particular, state and local governments should consider the costs and benefits of keeping first responders and the incarcerated population safe, while also taking into account the large direct costs to domestic violence victims,” Bullinger wrote in the study.

Risk increased most for those who stayed home the most

In the Indiana study, which has been posted as a working paper by the Social Science Research Network, Bullinger and co-authors Kerri Raissian and Megan Feely from the University of Connecticut and Will Schneider of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign used early-release child maltreatment reports with mobile phone location data to analyse the impact of stay-at-home orders in Indiana on child maltreatment.

They found that the risk of child abuse and neglect increased the most among Indiana residents living in areas that stayed home more.

“One finding that surprised us is that areas most affected were those that are more affluent, less racially diverse, and have historically lower rates of maltreatment to begin with,” said Bullinger. “The pandemic’s financial fallout is one likely culprit. Pandemic-induced job losses and other financial difficulties are precisely the sorts of events that can lead to uncontrolled stress, anxiety, depression, and substance use and abuse, all risk factors for child maltreatment and domestic violence.

“The temporary closure of many government offices and a lack of government-sponsored safety nets in the early days of the U.S. outbreak also possibly contributed, as did the closure of many businesses. “Domestic violence victims may also be finding it difficult to escape their abusers while everyone is stuck at home. Most domestic violence is reported after the victim can flee the home.”

The study showed that for children in at-risk families, being home from school is also risk. Schools are safer places for children at-risk of abuse at home. Teachers, counsellors, and other school employees are among the most likely reporters of suspected abuse and neglect. However, with schools closed, there are fewer opportunities for authorities to learn about and stop maltreatment during stay-at-home periods.

“None of this is to say that we should not do these stay-at-home orders,” said Bullinger. “Public health experts tell us that staying home is important and effective way to contain the Covid-19 virus, and it’s something we should be doing. “But appropriate precautions need to be coupled with the stay-at-home orders to protect and support vulnerable populations.”

Policy implications

While it is too early to know what interventions may work, Bullinger said previous research suggests that protecting families’ financial security appears to be an important way to prevent domestic violence and child maltreatment.

“That means we should be providing unemployment insurance benefits, extending student loan forgiveness and eviction moratoriums, among other things,” she said. “Paid sick leave that allows symptomatic workers to stay home without losing income likely also helps. Offering relief for families trying to juggle work and childcare may also curb child neglect, specifically.

“Policymakers many also want to consider innovative efforts to reduce pandemic-related domestic violence, such as those in Chicago,” said Bullinger. “There, city officials launched a partnership with a home rental company and hotels in the city to give domestic violence victims a place to stay.”