ATLANTA — Beginning this week, everyone who completes a Covid-19 test weekly at a campus surveillance testing location between Sept. 14 and Nov. 12 will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize at the end of the semester.

The prize will include a free campus parking permit for the spring semester, donated by Parking and Transportation Services; a private, physically distanced lunch with President Ángel Cabrera; and an Ultimate Game Day Apparel Package donated by Georgia Tech Athletics. All students, faculty, and staff are eligible to win.

To enter, students need to be tested at least once a week (for a total of nine weeks) and scan their BuzzCard at the testing site. No other submission is required. The winner will be notified on Nov. 13 and will be required to claim the prize by Nov. 20. Testing more than once a week will not result in additional entries.

Residence Hall Competition

Residence halls also have an opportunity to win a prize for their regular participation in testing. The Residence Hall Association is hosting Treats for Testing, which will award the winning hall a food truck parked outside their building and free meals for all residents.

Tech’s Surveillance Testing Program details

To date, Georgia Tech’s surveillance testing program has processed more than 38,000 samples and identified nearly 580 positive cases. Regular asymptomatic surveillance testing is key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Georgia Tech’s testing program was designed by faculty and staff experts. Along the way, they have hosted virtual discussions about the program, the science behind it, and what the current numbers mean.