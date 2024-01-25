GB 2024 Junior Junkanoo Parade Named After Junkanoo Legend

- Advertisement -

Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, in conjunction with the National Junkanoo Committee, has named this year’s Junior Junkanoo Parade in honour of one of Grand Bahama’s legends, the late Anthony “Huck” Williams.

The fallen Junkanoo icon was the founder and leader of Swingers Junkanoo group; he passed away just days ahead of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo parade.

The Junior Junkanoo parade is set for Saturday, January 27, 2024 downtown.

Nineteen schools, from preschool to senior high, are participating this year.

Representatives of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Ministry of Education, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the various schools on the island expressed excitement over the parade at a press conference in the C.A. Smith Building on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Senior Cultural Affairs Officer in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Monique Leary encourages all of Grand Bahama to come out to support the nation’s youth, and she thanked the RBPF and principals for their continued support.

Road closures will begin at 1:00pm with East Mall Drive and Pioneer’s Way, and all other roads surrounding the parade site at 3:00pm.