CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, who was elected as the Nevis Reformation Party’s leader at a September 13 convention, was commended by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Nevis Junior Minister of Gender Affairs for being the first female to lead a political party in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Brandy-Williams said Dr. Daniel-Hodge’s election was a historic moment for Nevisians and Kittitians, and a testament to the changing political landscape.

“Dr. Daniel-Hodge’s entrance into the political sphere is one of the latest indications of the ongoing political evolution in St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly where we women are concerned,” said Hon. Brandy-Williams. “Indeed, more of us are boldly stepping forward to serve our country from front stage.

“This is a historic moment for Nevisians and Kittitians alike because for the first time in our country’s history, a woman has been elected to lead a political party,” she said. “It warms my heart to see that our people are now taking the first steps toward gender equity on one of the most important social levels. This stands as testimony that we have grown and are continuing to grow as a people, both individually and collectively.

“Congratulations on your newly attained post, Dr. Daniel-Hodge! I look forward to your contributions to our political arena,” she said.

Meantime, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis responding to Dr. Daniel-Hodge’s election, in a public comment wished her well on her new journey and expressed hope that her approach would be one of constructive engagement for the benefit of the people of Nevis.

He said he looks forward to her ideas and energy in advancing the island.