BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federal Republic of Germany has joined other countries around the world continuing to send best wishes to St. Kitts and Nevis in commemoration of its 37th Anniversary of Independence.

In a communiqué to Governor-General His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, offered “sincere congratulations” on this special occasion.

He added that “tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic and social impact is confronting all of us with new global challenges that we can only overcome together through international cooperation” and expressed “great courage and strength” in the fight against the pandemic.

Commendations were also extended to St. Kitts and Nevis from the Organisation of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). Secretary-General Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti expressed, “heartfelt congratulations” on the occasion and shared “best wishes for happiness and prosperity.”

The secretary-general thanked the leadership of St. Kitts and Nevis “for its meaningful contribution to the cohesion and solidarity within the OACPS” He added that the support of the twin-island federation “makes it possible for the Organisation to play an effective and increasingly important role in ensuring that the legitimate interests of its Member States are taken into due account and safeguarded, especially in international fora.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce of St. Vincent and the Grenadines noted that the theme of St. Kitts and Nevis’ anniversary: Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020 is quite fitting.

“It reflects the current state of play for our Caribbean civilization and the consequent tasks that lay ahead of us as we seek to ennoble the region,” a communiqué stated. “As another milestone in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrated, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines renews its commitment to working alongside the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis within the regional multilateral fora.