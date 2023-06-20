Get Ready for Bret: Tropical Storm Arriving Thursday, Likely To Become Hurricane.

- Advertisement -

By Editor-June 20th 2023.

Here’s what to expect:

Bret is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season on Wednesday or Thursday.

By Thursday night into early Friday morning, Bret is forecast to move just north of St. Lucia.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Bret will pass just south of Puerto Rico on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane.

If Bret becomes a hurricane it will be the first storm in June with hurricane force winds for almost a century.

The hurricane center first identified the storm as a tropical depression a little over 1,400 miles east of the Windward Islands in a Monday morning update.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says:

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for strengthening over the next few days, with a much warmer than normal ocean in the depression’s path, along with plentiful mid-level moisture and light shear,” the center said.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday. It is still too early to tell what impacts, if any, it will have on the US mainland.

The storm will likely impact the Leeward or Windward islands later this week.

Souces: National Hurricane Center, CNN, BBC.