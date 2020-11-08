Editor’s note: This article is reprinted courtesy of the Daily Mail of London. It was first published there on November 7th, 2020.

High above Frigate Bay, a large brown pelican circles, pauses, does a swift about-turn, then swoops 20ft into the blue waters of the Caribbean.

A minute later, the same bird is perched nonchalantly on the side of a catamaran, digesting its breakfast, while we are tucking into bacon and eggs, and fresh fruit on the terrace of Timothy Beach Resort.

Such simple, thrilling pleasures are part of the daily diet at this resort on a prime position at the southern end of Frigate Bay, on the west coast of St Kitts. The banner above the entrance reads ‘Friendly, Affordable, Just Right’ — and that’s Timothy Beach in a nutshell.

There are glitzier hotels on the island, including a spanking new Park Hyatt, but we would not dream of staying anywhere else. This is the third year running we have taken a winter holiday here and we are already planning our next visit. We just love the place: three-star amenities, but with a five-star ambience.

If the pelicans are the show-stoppers, the other flora and fauna are just as delightful, turning breakfast into a feast we do not want to end. Above our heads, a dainty pink dove has built its nest in the eaves. On the next table, a tiny yellow bananaquit is pecking at grains of sugar. Beyond the swimming-pool, two monkeys sit on a wicket fence, scratching each other’s backs. A lizard stirs in the hibiscus bush.

Twenty years ago, when I first visited St Kitts, it was a well-kept secret, attracting few British visitors. That is changing fast, with direct flights from London — which start next month — two or three large cruise ships docking every day and some high-end developments, particularly in the Christophe Harbour area.

A round-island trip on the St Kitts Scenic Railway takes tourists past dilapidated old sugar plantations and tiny villages

Britons are still outnumbered by Americans and Canadians, and the woman on the next sun lounger is more likely to come from Michigan than Manchester. But if you like the idea of a laid-back Caribbean island that is not a millionaires’ playground, St Kitts is just the job.