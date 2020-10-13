CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and area representative for St. George’s, Gingerland, has made a donation to the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS).

On October 9, Minister Evelyn visited GSS bearing school supplies for the entire student body.

He said he felt it was important that government officials visit the schools on occasion to support and show solidarity with faculty and students, especially with the challenges now being experienced, as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I am here not just to visit and to show support, I’m also here to give back to the Gingerland Secondary School,” said Hon. Evelyn. “Of course, this is my alma mater…When I thought about making this presentation I thought that it’s best that I make a presentation that will touch every student that attends the Gingerland Secondary School. I made it my business to source some supplies and all 277 students of the Gingerland Secondary School will personally benefit from the donation.”

Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Education Officer responsible for the Gingerland Secondary School, accepted the books, pens, rulers and pencils on behalf of the staff and students. She gave them to Principal Mrs. Lineth Williams, who expressed appreciation for the donation.

Fifth form student Lebron Senior also thanked Minister Evelyn on behalf of the student body.

“We thank you for making this contribution to our school,” said Senior. “We hope you will continue to do this in the future. We will do well with the contribution that you gave us. Thank you.”

Minister Evelyn also took the opportunity to commend the teachers and students for an excellent performance at the recent Caribbean Examinations Council examinations and called on the teachers to encourage the students to do their best under the conditions of the “new normal.”