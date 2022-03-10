Pfizer begins antiviral treatment trials on kids
Pfizer on Wednesday announced it has begun the Phase 2 and 3 stages of its study into the use of its antiviral COVID-19 treatment in young children.
The oral COVID-19 treatment called Paxlovid is currently one of two authorized SARS-CoV-2 antiviral treatments in the U.S. It is permitted for use in people as young as 12 who weigh at least 40 kg (88 lbs).
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 11 million children under the age of 18 in the United States alone have tested positive for COVID-19, representing nearly 18% of reported cases and leading to more than 100,000 hospital admissions,” Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, said.
“There is a significant unmet need for outpatient treatments that can be taken by children and adolescents to help prevent progression to severe illness, including hospitalization or death.”
The trial: Pfizer’s trial will include about 140 participants under the age of 18. The participants will be split into two groups of participants between the ages of 6 and 17. One group will be of participants weighing at least 88 lbs, and the other will be of participants weighing between 44 and 88 lbs.
The pharmaceutical company said it was also working on an antiviral treatment for participants under the age of 6.
WHO: DROP IN GLOBAL COVID-19 CASES CONTINUES
The World Health Organization said Wednesday the drop in global COVID-19 cases has continued this week.
The agency stated cases have dropped 5 percent from the previous week as the downward trend has continued for a more than a month, The Associated Press reported.
The health body also reported that global deaths from the coronavirus were down 8 percent in the past two weeks.
The steepest declines in cases this past week were seen in the Middle East, at 46 percent, and in Africa, at 40 percent.
The only area that saw an increase in infections was the Western Pacific, at 46 percent, according to the AP.
Worldwide deaths from the pandemic surpassed 6 million this week after two years combating the disease.
The U.S. saw a 51 percent decrease in cases over the last 14 days, according to data collected by The New York Times. On Tuesday, Hawaii became the last state to drop its mask mandate.
